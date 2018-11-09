Holly Willoughby gives children special treat before they jet off to Australia: see photo It’s not long until the whole family travels to Australia

Holly Willoughby enjoyed a fun outing with her three children on Thursday, and gave them the best treat – milkshakes! The This Morning presenter took Harry, Belle and Chester to fast-food chain Five Guys, and shared a rare photo of the siblings drawing pictures to stick on a noticeboard.

"Shake time…" Holly captioned the photo, which showed her children standing side by side in the fast food restaurant. Belle, seven, could be seen reaching up for crayons while standing in a khaki parka coat with her long blonde hair worn down. Meanwhile, four-year-old Chester leaned on the wall to perfect his drawing as his big brother Harry, nine, looked on.

Holly Willoughby took her children out for milkshakes on Thursday

The special treat comes as the family prepare to travel to Australia together, where Holly will be presenting I’m a Celebrity alongside Declan Donnelly. The 37-year-old will be stepping in for Ant McPartlin, and confirmed in September that her children would be travelling with her.

Speaking to Phillip Schofield on This Morning, Holly said: "When I first found out, it’s very exciting, it's kind of bitter sweet obviously, and then you're working out the logistics of how you're going to go and how long for - and the kids are coming with me." She added: "I was speaking to the school and how that's all going to work, and Dan [her husband] and my mum and dad who are coming out as well, and suddenly all logistics are sorted and then I go, 'Oh, there's going to be like spiders and stuff there…!'"

The mum-of-three is going to Australia to host I'm a Celebrity

Holly always tries to maintain a balance between her busy career and family life, telling HELLO! there was "no perfect recipe" to success. "There really isn't. I think that I'm really lucky that I can sort of pull back when things feel too much so I know that I'm very blessed for that reason," she said.

"I'm quite strict with myself so when I'm at work, they are my work hours and I get a lot achieved in a small amount of time, like 'go go go, get it done, get it done' and then it's like 'bang home time - bye everyone!' and then the phone goes off and everything shuts down and I'm a mum," Holly continued. "So I'm really strict, to the point where I probably drive everyone completely mad, but that's the way it has to be otherwise you don’t have a work/life balance."

