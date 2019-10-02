Masterchef's Steve Groves will convince you to try a MARMALADE stuffing for your next dinner party The perfect twist on a traditional stuffing recipe!

Marmalade lovers can all agree that the orange preserve is SO much more than just a breakfast spread and former MasterChef winner Steve Gove has proved this fact with his marmalade stuffing recipe. Perfect for the autumnal season and just in time to practice for your Christmas dinner, we present you with this mouth-watering twist on a traditional stuffing recipe that will blow your mind - the perfect dish to impress at your next dinner party!

Steve says: "Perfect with duck or goose."

MARMALADE STUFFING

Serves 6-8, Preparation time 20-25 minutes, Cooking time 40-45 minutes

INGREDIENTS

• 50g/2oz butter

• 1 onion (about 175g/6oz) peeled and finely diced

• 1 tbsp chopped fresh sage leaves

• 1 tsp chopped fresh thyme

• 500g/1lb 2oz sausage meat

• 200g7oz marmalade, preferably thick cut

• 65g/2 3/4oz fresh breadcrumbs

• 1 egg

• Salt and freshly ground black pepper

• A handful of fresh sage leaves and a sprinkling of chopped thyme leaves, to serve

For the glaze

• 100g/4oz marmalade

• 50ml/2fl oz cold water

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Preheat the oven to 170°C, 325°F, Gas 3 and lightly butter a baking dish.

2. Heat the butter in a heavy-based saucepan, add the onion, sage and thyme and sweat in the butter until soft but not coloured. Remove from the heat and leave to cool.

3. In a large bowl, mix the onion mix with the sausage meat, marmalade, breadcrumbs and egg. Season with salt and freshly ground black pepper and then transfer the mixture to the buttered baking dish, spreading out and smoothing over the top, and cook in the preheated oven for 30-40 minutes.

4. To make the glaze, gently boil together the marmalade and the water in a small saucepan and then brush over the top of the baked stuffing and finish by scattering over the sage leaves and the chopped thyme.

This recipe by Head Chef Steve Groves was prepared last Christmas by him and his team at Roux at Parliament Square. For more information, or to book, visit rouxatparliamentsquare.co.uk or call 020 7334 3737.