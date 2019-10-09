A slice of royal cake from Princess Anne's wedding in 1973 goes to auction A slice of royal cake is going to auction

Ever wondered what royalty tastes like? Well, now you can know - although at your own risk! A piece of Royal wedding cake, from the wedding of Princess Anne to Captin Mark Phillip in 1973, will be put on auction this month with the commemorative box and all! The slice will go under the hammer on October 16th at Chiswick auctions and there will be viewings open from the 12-16th of the month for those who are interested in bidding or just want to have nosey at what a 46-year-old cake looks like.

Princess Anne and Captain Mark Phillip's wedding cake in 1973

So why, you may ask, would anyone want to spend a fortune on a stale slice of cake? Well, Valentina Borghi, Head of Autographs and Memorabilia at Chiswick Auctions, told HELLO!: "Slices of wedding cakes are extremely popular amongst collectors of Royal memorabilia. Royal weddings are certainly public events but at the same time they reveal much about the personal taste and choices of the people involved. For this reason fans of the Royal family wish to have something from that day to treasure. It is a way of being part of a memorable event."

Princess Anne and Captain Mark Phillip's cake will be auctioned October 16 2019

Having been preserved since November 1973, the slice is no longer an edible item, however, it's accompanying commemorative box sure is a collectable. The small cake box comes monogrammed with the letters 'A' and 'M' in large grey font, with the wedding location written smaller underneath: 'Buckingham Palace, 14th November 1973.' Although the box's condition is described to have 'some wear and staining the auction's opening bid starts at £120 with the final cost predicted at around £200-£300.

Willam and Kate's wedding cake slice that went to auction in 2014

However, how much this slice will actually go for remains a mystery as this isn't the first time we've seen a slice of royal cake go under the hammer... and the outcome of previous auctions have been varied. Back in 2014, a slice of William and Kate's wedding cake was sold to Gee Chuang, a CEO of a Silicon Valley startup, who paid £6,000 in auction. In 2018 a piece of cake from Prince Charles and Princess Diana's wedding in 1981 went for nearly £5,000. However, in 2015 a piece of Queen Elizabeth's wedding in 1947 sold for only £650 - so really it's anyone's guess how much this piece will go for; all we know is that we'll probably be sticking to our local bakery

