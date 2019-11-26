Asda is selling a Festive ELF ice cream to make all your dreams come true

Just because it's cold outside doesn't mean we have to give up all of our favourite summer treats - and it appears ASDA agrees with this logic too. This Christmas, Asda has released possibly the most festive ice-cream we have ever seen, with it's 'Really Creamy ELF ice cream.' From the packaging to the product inside, this ice-cream just screams Christmas!

Really Creamy ELF ice cream, £1.68, ASDA

The affordable £2 tub of frozen goodness comes in festive swirls of the classic red, green and white Christmas colours and decorated with candy cane shapes - how cute! Bursting with a raspberry compote and green raspberry and white candy floss flavoured ice cream, this 900ml tub is the perfect raspberry ripple upgrade for your Christmas table this year!

Plus, you could earn major parenting points from the kids, just imagine the Elf on the Shelf scene you could create! The big kids around the table are guaranteed to get stuck in too, we all know there's no age limit on ice cream. The best part? Asda’s Really Creamy ‘Elf’ Ice Cream is available online now and it is currently on offer for £2 per 900ml tub or 2 tubs for £3, don't mind us whilst we stock up…

Extra Special ‘Gin’-ger Bread roulade, £4, ASDA

And as we all know, nothing compliments a traditional Christmas dessert quite like ice cream - and this is where ASDA have come to save the day again! As well as their adorable ELF ice cream the store will also be selling brand new mouth-watering Christmas desserts this season to top it all off, literally. Amongst a long list of Christmas treats, for only £4 they will be stocking the 'Extra Special ‘Gin’-ger Bread roulade'; a slow-baked meringue, filled with smooth gingerbread, spiced caramel sauce and pink gin-flavoured cream - Christmassy enough yet?

Extra Special Golden Vegan Swirls, £3, ASDA

And if you're Vegan you will not get left out! ASDA is also launching 'Extra Special Golden Vegan Swirls' for £3 that are guaranteed to be a crowd-pleaser. Filled with vegan caramel sauce, dairy-free chocolate mousse and a dark Belgian chocolate shell you do not have to be vegan to enjoy this sweet delight! Christmas dinner could not come fast enough if you ask us!

