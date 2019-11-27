Lorraine Kelly's 60th birthday cake was the ultimate showstopper

Even though there are still four days until Lorraine Kelly's 60th birthday, the Scottish TV presenter kicked off her birthday celebrations early on Tuesday with a birthday bash full of friends, family and one epic showstopper of a cake.

Lorraine's multi-tiered cake nearly reached the ceiling thanks to its multiple layers and 6-inch candles. The extravagant cake came with a chocolate casing decorated with a piped meringue top and caramel dripping down. However, the decoration didn't stop there, as well as a large '60' candles, there were also over a dozen mini meringues and macaroons placed on the top of the cake, around the base and even a few placed around the sides for good measure! The best bit? Obviously, the huge white chocolate plaque placed in the middle that read "Happy Birthday Lorraine" in chocolate icing. Looks like Lorraine will be tucking into this bad boy up until Christmas day!

Nadia Sawalha was one of the first to share the epic cake with Instagram, writing: "What a glorious afternoon, great friends, great food, champers and hilarity! Happy Birthday @Lorriane" and treating her followers to a series of mouth-watering posts of the sweet-treat to match. Lorriane later posted to her personal Instagram posing with the multi-tiered chocolate cake, writing the caption: "Amazing birthday lunch yesterday - just perfect. Thanks to everyone who helped me celebrate."

