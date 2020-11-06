Cheese advent calendars are a major thing for 2020 and we think they’re brie-lient

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Advent calendars get more exciting each year. Gone are the days of picking out your favourite chocolate brand, and cardboard picture windows? Forget it!

Now we have beauty advent calendars, gin advent calendars and even jewellery advent calendars. And now, life is gouda - you can countdown to Christmas with one of these delicious cheese advent calendars for 2020. Just remember to put them in the fridge!

MORE: 24 best advent calendars to get the kids excited for Christmas

RELATED: Advent calendars for tea lovers - countdown to Xmas with a luxury brew

The Chuckling Cheese Company advent calendar 2020

The Chuckling Cheese Advent Calendar, £39.99, Amazon

SHOP NOW

What do you get? This experimental cheesy dream is packed with 24 different pieces of cheese, including flavours such as Orange and Whisky, Margherita Pizza, Gin and Tonic Cheddar and of course, the extra special Xmas flavour, we're talking a Christmas pudding with a hint of brandy and cinnamon - yes, really!

Why we love it? The fantastically flavoured cheese treats come in different coloured wax cheese truckles, think Babybels but with the ultimate luxury upgrade. That means should you want to save for later them they’ll last way beyond the festive season.

Ilchester Cheese advent calendar 2020

Ilchester Cheese Advent Calendar, £21.98, Amazon

SHOP NOW

What do you get? This year’s 24-door model hides a mini cheese surprise behind each one - from Wensleydale to Applewood and even Mexicana, there’s a wide range of flavours.

Why do we love it? Along with the individual cheeses, there are also cheesy jokes waiting for you behind each door – praise cheesus! Plus the book design means it can be split in half for easier storage in the fridge.

Mousetrap British cheese advent calendar 2020

British cheese advent calendar, £95, Mousetrap Cheese

MORE: Advent calendars for him - from pork scratching to grooming

RELATED: Best Harry Potter advent calendars for spellbinding festive countdown

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jamie Oliver creates a cheese crown for wife Jules

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.