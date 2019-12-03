Best Christmas Hampers: from Fortnum & Mason and Harrods to Marks & Spencer and Aldi Now we're hungry…

Christmas is coming… time to relax, indulge in your favourite tipple, mince pies, scrumptious shortbread and all those tasty chutneys and cheeses - and by that we mean some of the best Christmas hampers in 2019. There's nothing quite like receiving a stylish wicker basket packed full of your favourite festive goodies on 25th December. If you're on the lookout for the perfect Christmas hamper for a loved one in 2019, then look no further because we've got all the hottest products on the web right here. From Fortnum & Mason to Marks & Spencer, Harrods, John Lewis and even Aldi, there are some fabulous foodie gifts on offer this year. There's even a Disney tea hamper! Take a look…

Fortnum & Mason's Imperial Hamper

We had to include this hamper if only to ogle at it. It's huge, and it looks incredible! Inside you'll discover pink and golden Champagne, red and white wines, Fouseca 40-year-old Tawny Port. Sweet treats include Stollen Log, Panettone, handmade chocolates and florentines. There's Scottish smoked salmon, Glenarm salt aged rib of beef, Welsh rarebit and Beluga caviar. We could go on…

Fortnum & Mason's Imperial Hamper, £6,000, Fortnum & Mason

M&S Classic Christmas Hamper with Fizz

Look no further than M&S for your hamper needs. For £75 you'll get a basket full of tasty treats, including their classic recipe top iced bar Christmas cake, all-butter mini shortbread trees, clementine and cranberry Bucks Fizz and berry medley soft set jam.

M&S Classic Christmas Hamper with Fizz, £75, Marks & Spencer

The Grosvenor by Harrods

A Harrods hamper IS Christmas so why not treat yourself? This decadent collection includes mince pies, classic Christmas pudding, delicious fudge, jam and biscuits – plus Joshua the 2019 Christmas Bear.

The Grosvenor by Harrods, £166.25, Harrods

Aldi's Festive Treats Hamper

Yes, Aldi does festive hampers! The budget supermarket is selling six different hampers priced £24.99 up to £89.99. We love the look of this Specially Selected Festive Treats Hamper full of wintery treats, such as Specially Selected Cut Comb in Acacia Honey, Gourmet Crackers and Exquisite Collection Argentinian Malbec.

Aldi's Festive Treats Hamper, £34.99, Aldi

Pocklington Christmas Tin Hamper

You can't go wrong with this festive gift package containing some of Cartwright & Butler's best-selling treats. This hamper includes English Breakfast tea and York blend medium roast coffee! There's an array of sweet and savoury treats, ranging from crisp tomato & basil flatbreads to crumbling butter shortbread. Yum!

Pocklington Christmas Tin Hamper, £80, Cartwright and Butler

All I Want For Christmas Hamper

We're on board with this luxurious chocolate hamper by Hotel Chocolat. The ribbon-tied hamper comes full of festive goodies such as Penguin Snowed Under Slab, Classic Christmas H-box, Salted Caramel Snowflakes, Champagne Truffles Ribbon Bag and Mississippi Mud Pie Slab.

All I Want For Christmas Hamper, £40.00, Hotel Chocolat

Claridge's Mayfair Hamper

This is a real splurge. The Claridge's Hotel Mayfair Hamper contains Laurent-Perrier rosé champagne and a classic Sancerre handpicked from the Claridge’s cellar, fine bone china mugs embellished with art deco motifs and the Claridge’s crest and a candle by Fornasetti – the most exclusive Milanese perfume house. You'll also find a jade box of six crackers containing luxurious presents including a mother of pearl caviar spoon, a china egg cup, a bone honey drizzler and 'chamming anecdotes from the archives'. Also inside is the Claridge’s Cookbook and a Claridge’s embroidered apron.

Claridge's Mayfair Hamper, £795, Claridge's

The Disney Tea Hamper

A hamper for the Prince or Princess in your life, perhaps? The magical Disney-inspired limited edition tea hamper includes a range of teas and infusions, Millionaire Brownies and Peanut Butter Fudge Slices. You'll also receive a gift-boxed Disney teacup and saucer set of your choice. Choose from: Cinderella, Elsa, Belle, Jasmine, Maleficent or Vintage Mickey.

The Disney Tea Hamper, £154.99, National Tea Day

The Belgravia Christmas Hamper by Paxton & Whitfield's

An amazing hamper for a true spoil. Presented in an elegant Paxton’s wooden hamper box, you'll find a selection of cheeses, creamed honey with sea salt, gooseberry & elderflower jam, smoked Wiltshire ham, a Paxton & Whitfield ceramic platter and glass dome, Champagne Grand Cru and vintage port, amongst other goodies.

The Belgravia Christmas Hamper by Paxton & Whitfield's, £375, Paxton & Whitfield

The Best of Sussex Christmas Hamper

Something for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex perhaps? Award-winning food shop The Hungry Guest has created this divine gourmet hamper form premium ingredients found in Sussex. The hamper is filled with Nyetimber Classic Cuvee sparkling wine, Blackdown Distillery strawberry liqueur, a selection of Goodwood cheese, Weald Smokery Smoked Duck Hungry Guest brownies and Hungry Guest whole Pecan Pie. And that's just a few of its contents. We want one!

The Best of Sussex Christmas Hamper, £445, The Hungry Guest

John Lewis & Partners Festive Fireside Hamper

Ideal for festive gatherings, this hamper contains something for everyone, including John Lewis Prosecco, Four Anjels shortbread biscuits, Gold Crown Christmas pudding, Gold Crown chocolate slab cake and the store's own Garden Birds Christmas crackers.

John Lewis & Partners Festive Fireside Hamper, £125, John Lewis

The Fortnum's Christmas basket £85

At just £85, it's your chance to grab some Christmas luxury on a budget. Containing the store's St James' Christmas pudding, Marc de Champagne truffles, Christmas spiced biscuits and Christmas pudding conserve.

The Fortnum's Christmas basket, £85, Fortnum & Mason

Selfridge's Classic Christmas Hamper

Another iconic and classic store for your festive hamper, Selfridges is selling this fabulous basket containing an assortment of chutney, brandy butter, hot chocolate, Christmas pudding, chocolates and wines.

Selfridge's Classic Christmas Hamper, £100, Selfridges

