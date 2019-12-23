Cupcake-Christmas-Tree

This showstopping cupcake Christmas tree recipe is the perfect Christmas dinner centrepiece

A fun Christmas dinner dessert recipe

This majestic cupcake Christmas tree recipe by Annabel Karmel is a complete showstopper for any seasonal get-together. The perfect option if your guests aren't Christmas cake or Christmas pudding lovers!

CUPCAKE CHRISTMAS TREE

Makes 12 cupcakes, Preparation time 45 minutes, Cooking time 20-25 minutes

INGREDIENTS

For the sponge

• 3 eggs 

• 175g/6oz self-raising flour 

• 175g/6oz soft butter

• 175g/6oz caster sugar

• 1 tsp orange extract

• 75g/3oz dried cranberries, chopped

For the icing

• 200g/7oz soft butter

• 500g/1lb 2oz icing sugar

• 4 tbsp milk

• Green food gel colouring

• 1 tsp orange extract

To decorate

• Gold or silver edible balls

• Red and yellow diamond jelly sweets

• Mini edible stars

• Chocolate orange Matchmakers 

Cupcake-Christmas-Tree

INSTRUCTIONS

Step 1

Preheat the oven to 160°C, 300°F, Gas 2 and line a 12-hole muffin tin with cupcake cases.

Step 2

Measure the sponge ingredients into a bowl. Whisk using an electric hand whisk until light and fluffy and then spoon into the cupcake cases.

Step 3

Bake in the preheated oven for 20-25 minutes and then remove from the oven and leave to cool on a wire rack.

Step 4

Measure the icing ingredients into a bowl. Whisk until light and fluffy and then spoon into a piping bag fitted with a fluted star nozzle. Pipe little stars onto the cupcakes to look like green pine needles.

Step 5

Arrange the cupcakes on a large board to make a Christmas tree shape. Put 1 cake at the bottom and decorate with Matchmakers to make the trunk. Use the edible balls, sweets and stars to top the remaining cupcakes as Christmas decorations.

Annabel-Karmel

This recipe is from Celebrity Chef Annabel Karmel. For more information, visit annabelkarmel.com

