This showstopping cupcake Christmas tree recipe is the perfect Christmas dinner centrepiece A fun Christmas dinner dessert recipe

This majestic cupcake Christmas tree recipe by Annabel Karmel is a complete showstopper for any seasonal get-together. The perfect option if your guests aren't Christmas cake or Christmas pudding lovers!

CUPCAKE CHRISTMAS TREE

Makes 12 cupcakes, Preparation time 45 minutes, Cooking time 20-25 minutes

INGREDIENTS

For the sponge

• 3 eggs

• 175g/6oz self-raising flour

• 175g/6oz soft butter

• 175g/6oz caster sugar

• 1 tsp orange extract

• 75g/3oz dried cranberries, chopped

For the icing

• 200g/7oz soft butter

• 500g/1lb 2oz icing sugar

• 4 tbsp milk

• Green food gel colouring

• 1 tsp orange extract

To decorate

• Gold or silver edible balls

• Red and yellow diamond jelly sweets

• Mini edible stars

• Chocolate orange Matchmakers

INSTRUCTIONS

Step 1

Preheat the oven to 160°C, 300°F, Gas 2 and line a 12-hole muffin tin with cupcake cases.

Step 2

Measure the sponge ingredients into a bowl. Whisk using an electric hand whisk until light and fluffy and then spoon into the cupcake cases.

Step 3

Bake in the preheated oven for 20-25 minutes and then remove from the oven and leave to cool on a wire rack.

Step 4

Measure the icing ingredients into a bowl. Whisk until light and fluffy and then spoon into a piping bag fitted with a fluted star nozzle. Pipe little stars onto the cupcakes to look like green pine needles.

Step 5

Arrange the cupcakes on a large board to make a Christmas tree shape. Put 1 cake at the bottom and decorate with Matchmakers to make the trunk. Use the edible balls, sweets and stars to top the remaining cupcakes as Christmas decorations.

This recipe is from Celebrity Chef Annabel Karmel. For more information, visit annabelkarmel.com

