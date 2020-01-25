Victoria Beckham reveals the post-workout snack she likes to eat and it looks so tasty The former Spice Girl revealed all on her website…

Victoria Beckham has revealed that her favourite post-workout snack is protein-rich egg whites served with avocado. The star explained that the combination is "rich in omega-3 fatty acids benefiting skin health and vitamins C and E for immunity and antioxidants". What's more, she even included a recipe from friend and chef Andrea Rodriquez on her website, so you can rustle up your own delicious plate of eggs and avo at home.

For a two-person serving, you'll need eight egg whites, two sliced avocados, a pinch of salt, Japanese seven spices and avocado oil spray. The dish itself is simple to make, simply spray a little avocado oil on a frying pan on medium to high heat and wait until the pan is really hot. Then, pour in the egg whites and scramble them until they are a little crispy, but not dry. Finally, season with sea salt and Japanese seven spices and serve with sliced avocado on the side. How easy is that? We can already hear our tummies rumbling…

The full recipe and photo can be found on Victoria's website, here

The former Spice Girl is known for being a foodie, and often shares recipe advice on her website and Instagram page. But best of all, the mother-of-four is known for tipping her fans off to the best restaurants in London.

Earlier in January, Victoria shared the London restaurant she's most excited to try in the New Year, Muse. The designer posted about Michelin star chef Tom Aiken on her website, adding that his new restaurant, Muse in Belgravia, is one of the restaurants she's most excited to dine at.

Writing on her blog, the fashion designer offered readers a brief background of the chef, and added information about his new restaurant. The post read: "It’s fitting that Tom Aiken’s latest restaurant, Muse, is located inside a converted mews house in Belgravia. The youngest chef to earn two Michelin stars, Aiken’s approach is for diners to be immersed in their environments. Two floors, both with open kitchens, greet guests and invite them to participate in the six or ten-course tasting menus which take their cues from the chef’s personal and professional experiences."

We need to go ASAP.

