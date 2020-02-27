Greg James is following in the footsteps of Pippa Middleton with the announcement that he is the new regular columnist for Waitrose & Partners Weekend. Writing a 'My Week' column, Greg joins a list of household names who contribute to the supermarket’s newspaper including Jeremy Vine, Clare Balding, Mariella Frostrup and Phillip Schofield. Kate Middleton's sister Pippa also had a regular column where she offered tips on everything from fitness to party-planning – she even used her column to announce her pregnancy in 2018 – before she left the company in 2019. In his first column, available from Waitrose shops from Thursday 27 February, the Radio 1 DJ talks about why he is a fan of the supermarket, with particular note to his love of flan.

Ollie Rice, Editor-in-Chief of Waitrose Weekend, said: "We’re delighted to welcome Greg to the Waitrose & Partners Weekend team. His positivity and wit will be wonderful assets to our paper - as well as his love of food, which is obvious in his first column."

Pippa Middleton had a regular column in Waitrose & Partners up until 2019

Greg's latest role comes after Mollie King and Alan Carr pulled an almighty prank on him at this year's BRIT Awards. The DJ missed two of his morning breakfast shows after he was locked up in a secret white room with no windows. Listeners were given clues to his location and eventually cracked the mystery, revealing he was at the top of The Shard, London. When Greg finally unlocked the door to his makeshift room inside the Shangri-La Hotel, his 'kidnappers' were revealed.

Greg James was 'kidnapped' by Mollie King and Alan Carr

Mollie's motivation for the prank turned out to be simple revenge after Greg duped her in a hide and seek challenge on the radio station last year. Alan joked his reason was pure hatred. He told Greg: "I hate you. I'm doing this out of malice and spite."

