Fearne Cotton made her son Rex a birthday cake to celebrate his seventh birthday, and the radio host certainly has some baking skills! Taking to Instagram, the 38-year-old shared a photo of her delicious-looking creation, and it's safe to presume that little Rex is a bowling fan, as the red, white and blue cake featured a bowling lane, bowling pins and a bowling ball made out of icing, not to mention the birthday boy's name!

The Celebrity Juice star added the caption: "My home made cake for Rex’s little bowling party today. I’m no Juliet Sear, but I gave it my best shot. PS, Rex made the bowling ball."

Fearne's fans were amazed by her efforts, and took to the comment section of her post to say so. One fan simply wrote: "Spectacular!" while another sweetly added: "Fearne you are selling yourself short, that cake is a work of art! I'd love a slice right now with a cup of tea." A third praised the TV star for choosing to make her son's cake instead of buying one in, replying: "Parent-made birthday cakes will trump professional ones every single time. Keeping it real Fearne, and that's why we love you."

Rex's birthday comes at the end of a hectic week for Fearne, who was so busy doing household chores on Tuesday morning that she hit her head. The star shared a photo of her bruised forehead on Instagram, and a bump and small cut were visible. The mother-of-two added the caption: "Great start to my day. Smashed my head whilst doing laundry. Happy Wednesday #muststoprushung." It sounds as though Fearne was so busy that she'd forgotten what day of the week it was. We certainly know the feeling!

The 38-year-old is something of a superwoman. Not only is she busy raising the two young children that she shares with husband Jesse Wood – Rex and Honey – but the television star also hosts radio shows, appears on telly and even has a podcast of her very own – Happy Place.

What's more, Fearne is also a dedicated stepmum, and often spends time with Jesse's children from a previous relationship, Arthur, 18, and Lola, 14. How does she do it all?

