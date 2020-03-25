Supermarket opening hours during lockdown - Tesco, Lidl, Asda and more What time are supermarkets open from during lockdown? We've got the details

Responding to the current COVID-19 crisis, supermarkets across the UK are opening their doors to customers, subject to a few minor changes. Ensure you're not caught out with our guide to when major supermarkets such as Tesco, M&S, Lidl and more are opening during this lockdown period.

Marks & Spencer

Marks & Spencer has announced that all of their shops will continue to operate within normal opening hours, subject to change. To find out the individual opening hours of your nearest store, excluding those in petrol stations or railway stations, please visit marksandspencer.com.

On Mondays and Thursdays the first trading hour will be available to older or vulnerable customers - this includes over 70s, pregnant women or anyone with a long-term condition or a weakened immune system. On Tuesdays and Fridays, the first trading hour will be available to NHS and emergency services workers.

Tesco

Tesco stores (excluding Express stores) will be prioritising the elderly and vulnerable for one hour from 9am-10am on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

The majority of Tesco Extra stores and larger Metro stores will typically open between 6am and 10pm, however customers should head to tesco.com to confirm before travelling to their nearest store.

Sainsburys

Adapting store opening hours to accommodate their customers, Sainsburys will allow NHS and social care workers to shop in-store for half an hour before they open each day. Anyone in possession of an NHS ID will be able to shop from 7.30am-8am every day from Monday to Saturday. In addition to this, every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, Sainsburys will dedicate 8am-9am to serving elderly customers, disabled customers and carers. To find your nearest store go to sainsburys.co.uk.

Asda

To ensure that there is enough time for staff to fully restock shelves, Asda will be temporarily reducing their normal opening hours. You can check your local store opening times on the Asda Store Locator which is being regularly updated with the latest information and available at asda.com.

Showing support for the NHS, every Monday, Wednesday and Friday Asda will be prioritising NHS workers from 8am to 9am in its larger stores.

Morrisons

Morrisons has introduced an NHS hour from 7am-8am Monday-Saturday. Anyone with an NHS badge will be able to get into the store early to buy essentials.

The majority of Morrisons stores will operate from 8am-8pm however customers are advised to check online at morrisons.com before travelling to their nearest store.

Waitrose

Waitrose shops are open as usual, with the exception of those within John Lewis stores. The first opening hour in Waitrose supermarkets will be dedicated to elderly and vulnerable shoppers, as well as those who look after them. Specific hours have not yet been provided, however shoppers can check the opening hours of their nearest store on waitrose.com.

Ensuring that stores can keep their shelves stocked, some shops may close earlier than normal.

Lidl

Lidl stores are still open as normal, however please check opening hours of individual stores by heading to lidl.co.uk.

Aldi

Aldi's daily opening hours will be reduced slightly and as of this Friday onwards, stores will close at 8pm. Sunday opening hours will stay the same, except for in Scotland where stores will close at 6pm. Visit aldi.co.uk to check opening hours for your nearest store.

