How to clean your house properly to protect from coronavirus Expert tips for cleaning during the COVID-19 crisis

Cleaning your home is more important than ever to keep yourself and your family safe and prevent the spread of coronavirus, but not everyone knows exactly how to clean - and disinfect - effectively. Right now, cleaning ‘hacks’ won’t do it - along with cleaning your surfaces, you’ll probably want to disinfect, too. While cleaning removes bacteria from a surface, disinfecting with spray or wipes to kill it. We spoke with the experts who explained exactly what to do, and which products will work best.

Resident Cleaning Expert Susan Seabert at Health and Fitness brand GearHungry told HELLO!: “As much of the UKs population braces itself for weeks of self-isolation, cleaning products are flying off the shelves. Even though the government is advising against stockpiling, many are continuing to do so. However, despite the current climate, stockpiling disinfectant is completely unnecessary.

“Many people use disinfectant incorrectly as they do not realise the extent that they can dilute the product. Three teaspoons of disinfectant can be mixed with one gallon of water in order to provide a sufficient clean and kill bacteria.

“Many people leave disinfectant on the surfaces for a matter of seconds before wiping it away. I do not recommend this. Leave on the surface for up to 5 mins. Disinfecting a surface should be the final step in your cleaning routine AFTER you have swept, mopped and removed any debris from the affected area. Disinfecting a surface is not removing bacteria but in fact killing it completely. Always wear gloves when working with a disinfectant.”

Influencer Harriet, of Making A House A Home fame, also shared her tips for cleaning and disinfecting your home:

1. It is important to dilute any disinfectants according to the ratio on the packaging, or you can use a ready-to-go anti-bacterial cleaner.

2. For those parents that are now having to work from home, I focus on achieving #onetaskaday to keep the housework at bay! There’s no denying it’s hard to keep on top of cleaning while looking after children, and working.Try not to overwhelm yourself and break things down into more manageable tasks.

3. Make sure you are cleaning the areas that come into frequent contact! Tasks like dusting light fixtures aren’t a priority right now, it’s vital to keep things such as door handles, light switches, TV remotes and frequently touched surfaces clean.

4. Ensure shoes and outerwear are removed before entering the house to try and limit the germs coming inside.

5. Wear gloves when using disinfectants and use moisturiser frequently! If your hands are dry they may crack, which is even worse for harbouring germs.

For more information on COVID-19, visit the World Health Organisation website.

