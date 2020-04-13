Gwyneth Paltrow has been keeping her children entertained during the coronavirus lockdown, and has even managed to get them to help her in the kitchen too! The Goop founder shared a video on Instagram over the weekend of her son Moses, 14, preparing a dipping sauce for some dumplings. Moses made three different creations, a spring onion sauce, a honey, ginger and rice vinegar sauce, and a hot pepper sesame oil sauce. Moses talked his mum through the different variations he had conjured up, while she blanched some vegetables. The pair cooked up quite the feast, and the Shallow Hal actress talked fans through their dinner at the end of the footage, which included dumplings, salads, roasted potatoes, rice dishes and teriyaki chicken.

Gwyneth Paltrow's son Moses talked his mum through the different dumpling sauces he had made

In the caption of the video, Gwyneth wrote: "We religiously follow @eater_la who graciously let us know via one of their guides that the venerable @mama_luskitchen was selling their famous dumplings frozen. Moses made the dipping sauce. The rest is history." Many of the star's followers commented on their efforts, with one writing: "Moses is so cute, it all looks so good," while another wrote: "Well done Moses and mum! I made that potato thing you posted earlier this week today." A third added: "Looks amazing! What a fun mother and son activity."

The teenager helped his famous mum cook up a storm in the kitchen

Gwyneth is self-isolating at home in Brentwood, Los Angeles, with Moses and her daughter Apple, 15, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. Last week, the family celebrated Moses turning 14, and while he couldn't go out to celebrate, his friends made sure he didn't miss out by turning up at his driveway to recreate a birthday parade, complete with balloons, cake and presents.

Gwyneth with Moses and daughter Apple

The Hollywood star is also self-isolating with her husband, Brad Falchuk. The celebrity couple have been married since 2018, but only moved in with each other last year. The Hollywood star had told the Sunday Times that beforehand, they would spend about half the week under the same roof. "All my married friends say that the way we live sounds ideal and we shouldn't change a thing," she said. Gwyneth later gave an update on their living situation to InStyle, revealing: "Married life has been really good. We took a year to let everybody in the family take it in and let the dust settle."

During their quarantine, Gwyneth has been sharing videos of her time at home, including a recent clip of Brad and Moses helping her to make dinner in the kitchen. The trio whipped up a healthy-looking meal that had a special meaning to the star. In the caption of the video, she wrote: "Dinner prep. Making the first recipe ever sent out on Goop in 2008, turkey ragu, and some other things."

