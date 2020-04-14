Martine McCutcheon has shared a glimpse inside her impressive garden at her Surrey home, where she is currently isolating with her husband Jack McManus and their five-year-old son Rafferty during the coronavirus pandemic. Over the weekend, the former Loose Women panellist took full advantage of the sunny weather and had fun taking part in an impromptu photoshoot, posing for photos outside dressed in an oversized shirt and a straw hat. The star posted the snapshots on Instagram, alongside the caption: "Happy Bank Holiday Monday all! I hope you are having a good one. I'm trying to get a tan! Sending you all lots of love."

Martine McCutcheon posed for pictures outside in her incredible garden

Fans were quick to comment on the gorgeous outside space in the backdrop of the pictures, with one writing: "Is that your garden? If it is I'm so jealous," to which Martine replied: "It is my garden – I'm feeling very lucky to be living a bit further out of London as I'm appreciating nature more than ever right now. Stay safe." Another follower added: "That's an amazing garden you have," while a third commented: "What a fantastic size garden you have there."

MORE: Peter Andre's son's quarantine snack has to be seen to be believed

The Love Actually star lives in Surrey with her husband Jack and son Rafferty

Martine moved from London to Hampton Court several years ago, and the star loves spending time outside surrounded by nature. Talking to Essential Surrey in 2018, she said: "We have a little green nearby, where I love to walk and run. Sometimes I have the baby with me in the buggy, so I can get stuff done, but usually walking is the time that I put my headphones in and listen to my music."

READ: Phillip Schofield launches his own wine range

The Love Actually star often shares photos from inside her stunning home on social media, as well as cute photos of her husband and son. Martine and Jack celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary in September, and the former EastEnders actress shared a gorgeous throwback photo of their special day to mark the occasion. The happy couple tied the knot in Lake Como in a dreamy Italian wedding covered exclusively by HELLO! magazine. At the time, Martine said: "We are best friends as well as lovers and totally supportive of one another. We feel that we can conquer anything the world throws at us as long as we have each other, and that's a rare thing. In a world where everything is so disposable, isn't it lovely to do something that has that optimism of, 'Yes, we're going to last the distance.'"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.