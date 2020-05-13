Jennifer Garner takes a virtual trip to the hairdressers to sort out her lockdown hair The 13 Going on 30 star wanted to look presentable during her interview with Jimmy Fallon

Ahead of appearing on The Tonight Show: At Home Edition with Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday night, Jennifer Garner enlisted the help of her hairdresser Adir Aberge to help ensure her locks were in top condition. Because of the lockdown, the 13 Going on 30 star was given a remote tutorial from Adir, and the results were pretty impressive. Taking to Instagram, Jennifer shared footage of their virtual hair session as she learnt how to curl her hair. At the end of the clip, the Hollywood star was delighted with how it had turned out, and said: "This is the first time I've ever, ever done my hair for anything, and I'm happy!"

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Jennifer Garner learns how to style her hair during lockdown

The Hollywood star was incredibly happy with the results

Jennifer's hairstyle was created using a diffuser and Virtual Labs multi-purpose hair cream, which helped to give texture and waves to her tresses. Alongside the video, the mother-of-three wrote: "About a decade (or 8 weeks ago) being on television from home was a crazy notion, and the idea of doing my own hair and makeup for @fallontonight was inconceivable. And yet in a last-minute dash to get ready, I called @hairbyadir."

Jennifer on the red carpet with her parents and children

The star continued: "As he talked me through the process, we made my hair work. And we made an #accidentalad for @virtuelabs— the incredible hair care product line Adir works with and I fangirled about until he just said come on, let’s do it together. And, although Virtue products are miracle workers, I was reminded that there is no substitute for 20 years of sitting in someone’s chair, letting them make you pretty while they listen to your day-to-day nonsense. To everyone who cuts hair or colours hair or does nails or makeup—we miss you and we love you and we can’t wait for you to make us feel pretty again. Adir—get ready for the hug of a lifetime. As soon as we can hug."

Jennifer is incredibly close to Adir, and in October she presented her hairstylist with the Hairstylist of the Year award at the InStyle Awards. Adir boasts an impressive celebrity client list, which also includes Gwyneth Paltrow, Anne Hathaway, and Reese Witherspoon. Adir opened up about his friendship with Jennifer in an interview with Stylist, and reflected on working with her for over 20 years. He said: "Our friendship is a beautiful, long friendship and there’s an incredible trust there... Jen is one of the kindest, most authentic people. She is consistent, she is a friend who is always there for you... I think when you have friends like that, you really hold onto them because they’re special."

