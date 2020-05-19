Loose Women panellist Jane Moore was not forgotten by her colleagues as she marked her 58th birthday at home on Sunday. The following day, the journalist appeared on the show where she was gifted with the most incredible birthday cake by her colleagues. After the show, she headed home and shared a gorgeous snap of the delicious creation, which featured three tiers of purple coloured twirls.

Jane Moore with her incredible birthday cake

"A huge thank you to all my @loosewomen colleagues for this yummy cake and gorgeous flowers and also all you lovely Insta chums for making my lockdown birthday so special with your messages," Jane wrote in the caption. "I can't thank you enough and hope you're all faring as well as can be in these challenging times. PS. this frock from today's show is @oliverbonas."

"Glowing and radiant x," replied Saira Khan, while Piers Morgan added: "Happy birthday!" Kate Thornton remarked: "Happy birthday lovely x." On her actual birthday, Jane marked the day by uploading a sweet childhood throwback photo of herself where she recalled her first holiday to Sydney. "I'm 58 today," she said. "On the one hand, getting older fills me with trepidation, but on the other I know there are many who aren't blessed enough to even reach this age so I should be, and am, grateful for my good health, wonderful family and great friends."

Revealing she was eight at the time the picture was taken, Jane added: "This is me, 50 years ago, on Bondi Beach in Sydney. We were visiting my grandfather who had emigrated there as one of many '50 dollar tourist' in the 1950s and we used the money I'd won for being a Miss Pears finalist to travel there on a ship called the Australis. We had cheap tickets so had to share a dorm cabin with others! It took us a month to get there and a month to return, and it was my first ever trip abroad."

