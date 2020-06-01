8 green-fingered celebrities sharing glimpses at their amazing vegetable gardens

People up and down the country have been getting green fingers during the quarantine period, even celebrities such as Zoe Ball and Holly Willoughby! While some stars already had their own fruit and vegetable patches before the lockdown went into effect, the extra time at home means many of them have been paying more attention to them over the past few weeks. We're not complaining, as it means they have inadvertently given fans a better look at their gorgeous gardens! From herbs to root vegetables, take a look at what our favourite celebrities have been growing...

Jamie Oliver

We're not surprised Jamie Oliver grows his own vegetables to use in his delicious homecooked meals. Back in 2016, the celebrity chef shared a snap of himself introducing his fifth child, River, to the world of food. The proud dad wrote: "Hanging out with my boy in the veg patch!! As you do... big love guys."

Jamie also revealed in 2018 that his love of the garden has caused his wife Jools him of cheating in the past. Speaking to Closer magazine, he said: "My missus accused me of having an affair once because I kept disappearing and coming back with green on my knees." He explained: "It was courgette season and I was in the vegetable patch!"

Holly Willoughby

Holly Willoughby shared a selfie to Instagram that showed she has been honing her gardening skills during the lockdown. In the photos, the This Morning star proudly stood in her garden with a trowel in hand as she tended to two vegetable planting bags in front of her, both of them filled with soil and potatoes. We're even jealous of her gardening gear which included wellies, a grey Levi's sweatshirt and a polka dot hair scarf - we just wish we looked that stylish while gardening!

The Duchess of Sussex

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be living in LA at the moment, but outside their UK base Frogmore Cottage, the eco-conscious couple are said to have added a vegetable patch that can provide their son organic food when they're this side of the Atlantic. "Growing up in southern California...I loved gardening and growing my own vegetables. That farm-to-table ethos was ingrained at such a young age," said Meghan.

Zoe Ball

Thanks to her little helper, daughter Nelly, Zoe Ball's garden has looking healthier than ever during the lockdown. The pair recently decided to grow their own fruit and veg, planting beetroot and sowing carrot seeds, and the progress has been documented by Nelly via several photos.

Next to some beautiful shots of their blossoming garden and vegetable plot, the Radio 1 Breakfast Show host wrote: "My lil Noodle took some great pics of our flowers for @gardendayuk today. We planted out the beetroot and herbs, some more dahlias, and sowed some seeds - carrots, spring onions and sweetcorn. And we saw two GOLDFINCHES."

Kelly Brook

Kelly Brook is a keen gardener, so we're not surprised to hear that her £1million 15th century farmhouse in Kent is set on an apple farm complete with vegetable patches and a pear orchard. The 40-year-old self-taught gardener previously opened up to HELLO! about her passion for the outdoors. "I’ve been pigeonholed as this silly, giggly glamour girl who dates bad boys, but that’s never been the real me. The true me, who’s in her element in her potting shed and digging around in her vegetable patch, is a very personal piece of my life that I’ve protected," she said.

Even Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby were impressed with her garden after being given a tour on This Morning. Holly was first to share her thoughts: "I think that might be the most beautiful house and garden I've ever seen. It's beautiful, Kelly."

Emma Willis

Emma Willis has proven you don't need lots of outdoor space to grow your own vegetables. The Voice UK host shared a picture of her freshly plucked radishes which she grew in a plant pot on her kitchen side, and they look amazing! And it's not the only salad ingredient that's easy to grow inside the house - we wonder if she'll try lettuce or tomatoes next.

Ben Shepard

Good Morning Britain's Ben Shephard has credited his wife Annie for their stunning garden, which happens to include vegetable patches galore! "Been meaning to post a few pics of @thehouseeditor's hard work on the garden. I think you'll agree it's looking glorious - not least with the freshly cut deeply satisfying lines on the #lawn #gardenlife," he captioned a snap. The couple also has an Astro football turf, a bench for drinking gin on, a rustic white shed and a rabbit palace.

Stacey Solomon

Stacey Solomon has been growing her own herbs recently, with the likes of basil, chives, parsley, rosemary and cress now part of her garden. Perched on a white wooden display made out of old crates, Stacey's ultra-organised herb garden even has its own labels to make sure the Loose Women star doesn't confuse them. Instead of simply sticking the name onto the plant, she painted small pebbles with pictures of each herb and propped the stones against the corresponding plant pot. How cute!

