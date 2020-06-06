Holly Willoughby shows off her son Chester's 'one true love' – his adorable bunny

Holly Willoughby is a mother-of-three, a successful presenter, an author, and now a "surgeon"! The This Morning star showed off her sewing skills to fans at the weekend as she revealed on Instagram that she was performing "surgery" on her son Chester's "one true love".

"Time for some more Saturday morning rabbit surgery... lost count of the times I've sewn these arms back on... Chester's one true love," she wrote alongside a picture of her with her son's grey bunny on her lap and a needle and thread on her hand.

Holly spent Saturday morning mending Chester's bunny

"Good luck Surgeon Willoughby," a follower wrote, whilst another one joked: "My 2 year old has this exact same jellycat rabbit. Do you ever get to wash Chester's? I've tried the 'bunny needs a bath' thing but she won't part with it #stinkybunny."

Holly has previously shown Chester's large collection of soft toys. Last year the 39-year-old shared a picture featuring her youngest son's 11 bunnies. "Chester's nearest and dearest..." the This Morning star captioned the adorable snap.

The presenter's daughter Belle also shares a love for soft toys, in particular, a teddy bear named Ted, which the family recently misplaced.

Chester has a large collection of grey bunnies

"Help… we've had that nightmare moment where Belle has lost her favourite 'Ted'," the star told her fans back in February. "He is an old @arsenal teddy and had an Arsenal badge with a year on his foot... 'I wish I had a better photo! I've searched everywhere and also online for a replacement… can anyone help? Have you seen him, Have you got the same bear at home that you may not need anymore, can I buy a replacement somewhere?... poor Belle is so sad to lose her best friend. Thank you xxx."

Luckily for the mother-of-three, her fans came through and within two hours it had been found. "Insta you are amazing… Ted's been found!!!" she wrote. "He had decided to stay on after my birthday weekend away but is now ready to come home. Thank you for all your help and lovely messages… and a huge huge thank you to @sohofarmhouse for finding him!!!! Can't wait to tell Belle after school," she wrote alongside an adorable picture of the teddy.