This roasted beer can chicken is the perfect lockdown BBQ treat Brew up some major flavour with this!

With summer now in full swing, getting out in the garden for a BBQ is a great way to spend a weekend - especially during lockdown! From salt crusted baked potatoes to herb-crusted rib steaks and even a salted caramel apple cheesecake, there are also a huge variety of other delicious dishes that you and your friends can enjoy thanks to Traeger Grills. But this weekend, why not try their amazing roasted beer can chicken. They use hardwood-fired grilling to provide the utmost versatility to outdoor cooking, from BBQ, grilling and smoking, to baking, roasting and braising – creating the most incredible BBQ meals every time.

All it takes is some chicken rub, a can of beer, and some Traeger mesquite heat for moist & tender poultry perfection.

READ: Sourdough pizza is the new lockdown baking craze - recipe

Roasted beer can chicken

INGREDIENTS

5 pound whole chicken

As needed Traeger chicken rub

1 can beer

Traeger Pro series, from £799, Traeger Grills

INSTRUCTIONS

Instructions for roasted beer can chicken

Step 1

Tuck the wing tips back and truss the chicken legs together. Season chicken generously with Traeger Chicken Rub, including the cavity.

Step 2

Open the can of beer and set the chicken on top of the beer. Make sure all but the bottom 1-1/2" of the beer can is in the cavity of the chicken.

Step 3

When ready to cook, set the Traeger to 350℉ (175 C) and preheat, lid closed for 15 minutes.

Step 4

Place chicken on a sheet tray and place directly on the grill grate. Cook for 60-75 minutes or until the internal temperature registers 165℉ (75 C) in the thickest part of the breast.

Step 5

Remove from the grill and let rest 5-10 minutes before carving. Serve. Enjoy!

READ: Where to buy plants during lockdown

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.