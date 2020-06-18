How to make Ross' iconic turkey sandwich - it's totally worth his meltdown Ross' recipe is the best way to use up roast leftovers...

Any Friends fan will remember Ross Geller's iconic turkey sandwich! In the episode 'The One With Ross' Sandwich', David Schwimmer's character has a meltdown and screams at his co-worker after they stole the sandwich his sister Monica made for him and threw the half-eaten remains in the bin. After looking at the recipe, we can totally see why he was so passionate about his tasty lunch!

Filming for the long-awaited Friends reunion is believed to start later this summer after it was postponed due to the coronavirus lockdown. In preparation for its release, we take a look at the food you need to perfect ready for a day in front of the TV.

Ross' recipe is perfect for using up leftover roast ingredients

We've already got dessert sorted thanks to recipe box company Gousto revealing how to make the delicious cheesecake that Chandler and Rachel stole from their neighbours. For the main course, we've got our sights set on recreating Ross' Thanksgiving leftovers sandwich, also known as "the moist-maker". It was aptly named due to its clever ingredients, which include all the delicious leftovers of the turkey feast as well a layer of bread soaked in gravy. It may have been created for Thanksgiving, but we'll be making this all year round...

Ross Geller's leftover Thanksgiving turkey sandwich

INGREDIENTS

(makes one sandwich)

1 teaspoon of butter

1/4 cup gravy

3 slices of bread

2 slices of green lettuce

Leftover roast turkey breast

1 tablespoon of cranberry sauce

1/4 cup stuffing

METHOD

Soak one slice of bread in gravy and set aside.

While the 'moist-maker' is in progress, butter another slice of bread and layer half the turkey and stuffing on top.

Add the gravy-soaked bread and place the lettuce and the remaining turkey and stuffing on top.

Spread the cranberry sauce on the final slice of bread and place on top.

Enjoy before anyone can steal it!

