Celebrate National Pizza Day by cooking Lisa Faulkner's super easy no-yeast pizza recipe at home with the family
It's National Pizza Day on Tuesday 9 February – the perfect excuse to indulge our love of the delicious Italian food.
Along with banana bread and sourdough, making your own pizzas has become a must-try at home in lockdown. The best bit is they're quick to make and you can add your fave toppings - pepperoni, olives, feta, whatever you fancy.
Actress and former Celebrity MasterChef winner Lisa Faulkner, who is married to MasterChef host John Torode, shared her brilliant recipe for a no-yeast pizza during Lockdown 1.0 and we're still using her method today.
I cook Lisa's recipe at home with my children and can confirm it's both simple and delicious – it's become a family favourite! Try it for yourself…
Lisa Faulkner's easy no-yeast pizza
INGREDIENTS
Ingredients for no-yeast pizza
- 250g natural yoghurt
- 250g Self Raising flour
- 1tsp baking powder
- Pinch salt
Lisa and husband, chef John Torode, cook the no-yeast pizza bases
INSTRUCTIONS
Instructions for no-yeast pizza
Step 1
Mix ingredients together into a ball.
Step 2
Divide into 4 balls and roll out on a floured surface.
Step 3
Heat oven 220c and put on a tray for 3-4 minutes.
Step 4
Take out. Turn over and top with tomato sauce and any toppings you like.
For the tomato sauce:
- 1 tin tomatoes
- 1 onion chopped
- 1tbsp olive oil
- Salt and pepper
Step 1
Start to cook the onions in the oil.
Step 2
Add a splash of water and stir. Then add another splash of water and cook down.
Step 3
Season, add the tomatoes and cook a further 5 minutes. This sauce will keep for pasta or soup or spaghetti.
