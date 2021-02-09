Celebrate National Pizza Day with Lisa Faulkner's easy no-yeast recipe Add your favourite toppings to this simple dough base

It's National Pizza Day on Tuesday 9 February – the perfect excuse to indulge our love of the delicious Italian food.

Along with banana bread and sourdough, making your own pizzas has become a must-try at home in lockdown. The best bit is they're quick to make and you can add your fave toppings - pepperoni, olives, feta, whatever you fancy.

Actress and former Celebrity MasterChef winner Lisa Faulkner, who is married to MasterChef host John Torode, shared her brilliant recipe for a no-yeast pizza during Lockdown 1.0 and we're still using her method today.

I cook Lisa's recipe at home with my children and can confirm it's both simple and delicious – it's become a family favourite! Try it for yourself…

Lisa Faulkner's easy no-yeast pizza

INGREDIENTS

250g natural yoghurt

250g Self Raising flour

1tsp baking powder

Pinch salt

Lisa and husband, chef John Torode, cook the no-yeast pizza bases

INSTRUCTIONS

Step 1

Mix ingredients together into a ball.

Step 2

Divide into 4 balls and roll out on a floured surface.

Step 3

Heat oven 220c and put on a tray for 3-4 minutes.

Step 4

Take out. Turn over and top with tomato sauce and any toppings you like.

For the tomato sauce:

1 tin tomatoes

1 onion chopped

1tbsp olive oil

Salt and pepper

Step 1

Start to cook the onions in the oil.

Step 2

Add a splash of water and stir. Then add another splash of water and cook down.

Step 3

Season, add the tomatoes and cook a further 5 minutes. This sauce will keep for pasta or soup or spaghetti.

