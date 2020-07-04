Buddy Oliver has been giving his dad Jamie Oliver a run for his money over the past few months. The food-crazy little boy often pops up on his famous dad's Instagram to present his own segments, and on Saturday, Buddy announced some very exciting news after making some burgers.

MORE: Jamie Oliver makes exciting announcement – and we can't wait

The nine-year-old told Jamie's followers that he was going to be running a competition, offering fans of the Naked Chef a chance to present their very own recipes on Jamie's popular channel. How exciting!

Buddy explained: "Hey guys! Do you wanna have a go at presenting one of your own recipes? Send us your video using #KitchenBuddies."

Buddy announced the news on Instagram

But before making the announcement, Buddy got stuck into making a summer favourite – burgers done on the BBQ!

Standing behind a wooden table in his family's beautiful garden, Buddy went through the steps one by one, saying: "Hi I'm buddy and today I'm going to make some burgers on the BBQ. Now we're going to take some mince and shape some burgers. It's good quality beef mince. I'm just shaping the burgers into the right size. [I'm] pushing the meat down so it all sticks together."

MORE: Jools Oliver shares adorable snap of her son River on family outing

Buddy also made some delicious burgers

MORE: Jools Oliver enjoys fun reunion with friend after three months apart

It's adorable that Buddy is showing an interest in his dad's profession, learning those key culinary skills at an early age. One thing's for sure - he's certainly got the best teacher to show him the ropes!

Jamie addressed his son's love of food in February, writing on Instagram: "My little boy Buddy just loves getting stuck in in the kitchen. Do your kids?"

He also encouraged parents to get their own kids in the kitchen, adding: "Buddy's bolognese is a great one to cook with them! Either this weekend, or during #HalfTerm, you gotta give this one a go. I’d love you to tag me in your pics and vids of you cooking together – I'd love to see!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.