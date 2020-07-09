Christine Lampard has gushed about her husband Frank Lampard's romantic proposal during Thursday's Loose Women. Asked whether women should propose to men, the panellist - who got married in December 2015 - confessed she "loves a surprise" despite feeling like an "empowered" feminist.

Speaking with Nadia Sawalha, Jane Moore and Kéllé Bryan, the 41-year-old explained: "I feel very empowered and on the feminist side of things and everything else, but I love nothing more than being asked. So where does that sit? And I love surprises."

Turning towards her huge wedding ring, worth an estimated £120,000, Jane quipped: "And you wouldn't want to pay for that yourself?" To which, she jovially replied: "He got nothing."

"I do understand though, I think we are pre-programmed and still feel like that is the way it should be, but maybe we do need to give our guys a bit of a break," she added.

Shortly after getting engaged back in 2011, Christine revealed that she began to cry even before Frank popped the question during their holiday to Los Angeles. Speaking to her former Daybreak colleagues Adrian Chiles and Kate Garraway, the presenter shared: "I was beyond shocked. It wasn't very glamorous, it wasn't very fancy. It was very personal, very private, actually."

The TV star married Frank Lampard in December 2015

"We were just having a gorgeous lunch by the beach and he simply popped the question," she continued. "It was completely out of the blue and he was starting to build up to it and it was a little bit lovey-dovey. Halfway through the lovey-dovey bit I realised what he was about to say and I started to cry."

At the time, the footballer whisked Christine off on a £30,000 holiday, involving stays in luxury hotels in LA and Las Vegas. He had also asked for her parents' approval beforehand. Four years later, the lovebirds married in London on 20 December 2015. They have since become parents to little Patricia, who turns two in September.

