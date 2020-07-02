4 royal palaces that are reopening to visitors this summer Heres's how you can book your tickets

Royal fans will be pleased to know that they will be able to visit some of the palaces as they reopen to the public this month. Historic Royal Palaces has announced details about the reopenings and the safety measures it has put in place to ensure social distancing for visitors.

The Tower of London will be the first to lower its drawbridge on 10 July. The fortress is home to the magnificent Crown Jewels and its famous ravens, while the Tower's Yeoman Warders, also known as Beefeaters, will share stories from 1,000 years of history.

Hampton Court Palace on 17 July, with visitors able to explore the breath-taking interiors as well as its extensive gardens. Members of the public can currently tour the Richmond palace's grounds after they reopened last month.

Hampton Court Palace reopened its gardens in June

Kensington Palace will also open its gates to the public and Hillsborough Castle will be able to welcome visitors for Castle tours from 30 July. Outdoor spaces at Hillsborough Castle are currently open to the public for walks.

The Tower of London

Historic Royal Palaces are asking people to book tickets in advance online so that they can manage the number of people visiting and ensure social distancing. In a video released by the charity, the team explained there will be clear guidance on how to keep a safe distance from one another at the palaces, as well as an enhanced cleaning regime at all of its properties. There will also be plenty of handwashing facilities and hand sanitiser stations for visitors.

Hillsborough Castle

Last month, Historic Royal Palaces appealed to members of the public for donations as the self-funded charity announced it was facing a shortfall of £95 million, after having to close all six of its properties it manages during the coronavirus lockdown.

Visit hrp.org.uk for more information and to book tickets for the reopenings.

