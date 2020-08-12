Kate Middleton's daily diet revealed – what the Duchess eats for breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks The Duchess loves to cook for her family

It's clear to see that the Duchess of Cambridge leads a healthy lifestyle – the royal always has a clear complexion, is known to be extremely fit and is rarely unwell.

From what we know about Kate Middleton and Prince William's daily diet, the pair love to eat a variety of nutritious, flavoursome meals, with Catherine herself often doing the cooking at home for the couple and their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Do you want to know what the Duchess eats in a typical day? Find out below…

MORE: Meghan Markle's favourite breakfast revealed – and it's the perfect start to your day

Loading the player...

WATCH: Foods the royals love to eat

What does Kate Middleton eat for breakfast?

The mum-of-three is known to be a big fan of smoothies for breakfast, like her sister in law Meghan Markle.

According to the Mail Online, the Duchess blends a combination of kale, spirulina (a type of algae), matcha (green tea leaves), spinach, romaine, cilantro (coriander leaves) and blueberries together for a healthy morning drink. With that combination, it's no wonder the royal looks so radiant.

Kate is also thought to enjoy a bowl of oatmeal for breakfast.

Kate is said to start the day with a healthy juice

Mighty Matcha green tea, £7.99, Amazon

MORE: The one thing you didn't know about The Queen's menu

What does Kate Middleton eat for lunch?

The Duchess is not a vegetarian, but reports have revealed she mainly likes to eat meat-free dishes for lunch.

During her and William's royal tour of India, Chef Raghu Deora, who was charged with creating dishes for the royal couple during their stay at the Taj Mahal Palace, revealed that he served up a lunch of vegetable kebabs and lentil curry for the pair.

"It is all vegetarian because I was told that was what they preferred," he explained.

Kate and William are fans of sushi

We also know that the couple enjoy sushi, after they visited Hapan House Londo. Talking to Japanese chef Akira, William said:

"Very impressive," while eating some salmon sashimi. "Thank you very much. My wife and I love sushi. We might have to come down here for lunch when no one else is in."

Other favourites of Kate's are said to be watermelon salads, tabbouleh, ceviche and gazpacho, according to a 2014 Daily Mail article.

MORE: Prince Charles reveals his favourite cheese recipe - and it looks so delicious

The Duchess enjoys a drink at a royal function

What does Kate Middleton eat for dinner?

The Duchess eats similar evening meals to many of us: roasts, pasta and curries.

When she was seven months pregnant with Prince George, Kate enjoyed a homemade vegetable dish cooked by Indian couple Chan Shingadia and her husband Hash, who ran the Spar shop near Kate's home in Berkshire at the time.

Kate has previously admitted she is a fan of spicy food – although she revealed ahead of her royal tour of India with Prince William that unlike her, her husband "struggles" with spices.

Roast chicken is a favourite in the Cambridge household

Roast chicken is another popular meal with the royals – Prince Harry famously proposed to Meghan while they were cooking the meal and Kate and William love it as well.

Royal correspondent Katie Nicholl told Vanity Fair in 2012: "In the evenings she indulges her hobby of cooking William’s favourite supper, roast chicken."

Pasta is a favourite in the Cambridge house too. People reported that during a visit to Lavender Primary School, the royal told Matthew Kleiner-Mann: "She was telling us how much her children love cooking and how they cook for her. They made cheesy pasta the other day. One stirs the flour, one puts the milk and butter in. And they make salads and stuff."

What does Kate Middleton snack on?

The Duchess is known to favour healthy snacks should she feel peckish between meals, such as raw fruit and vegetables such as goji berries.

Like many of us, however, Kate loves a treat too and has been spotted enjoying popcorn in the past. During the royal tour of Canada and the USA in 2014, Prince William and Kate attended a basketball game in New York where the pair were spotted tucking into a bucket of popcorn together.

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.