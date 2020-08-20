Jamie Oliver shares exciting news – and fans are over the moon The chef's new cookbook is out!

Jamie Oliver's brand new recipe book 7 Ways is officially here!

The famous chef shared the exciting news on Instagram, writing: "I’m so excited that my brand new book #Jamies7Ways is out today."

He added that his new release is all about "celebrating the ingredients we love in new and exciting ways".

A video posted alongside the announcement showcased a snippet of beautiful pages, and needless to say, fans were thrilled that they could now get their hands on Jamie's newest recipes.

Jamie shared the exciting news on Instagram

"Cannot wait for my copy to arrive!" wrote one fan, with another adding: "OMG I am so excited!"

Chapters in the book include avocado, cauliflower, salmon and pork, while the book has ideas for fakeaways, salads, £1 wonders and traybakes.

The father-of-five's full post read: "It’s 7 WAYS DAY! Guys, I’m so excited that my brand new book #Jamies7Ways is out today.

"Big love to everyone that has watched the show and already had a cook up of some of the recipes.

"I can’t wait to see which ones in the book really tickle your fancy - keep tagging your pics. 7 WAYS is all about celebrating the ingredients we know, love and buy all the time in new and exciting ways!

"There’s 18 hero ingredients with seven beautiful recipes for each one and I’m just really proud of it I think it’s really useful for right now tray bakes one-pan wonders, pastas, roasts, salads you name it. Welcome to 7 Ways!"

7 Ways is the third book in Jamie's trilogy, following 5 Ingredients and Veg. Of course, Jamie has plenty of other books under his belt.

"This is the sister. 7 Ways is really important to you guys. It started with hard, boring data on what you guys spend and buy most weeks when you go shopping," Jamie previously explained.

