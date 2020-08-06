Jamie Oliver took to Instagram on Thursday to reveal that raspberries are one of his favourite summer fruits, sharing a brightly coloured snap of some delicious berries sitting in a colander.

But fans quickly rushed to the comment section of the star's post to point out one thing – they'd never seen yellow raspberries before…

That's right, in his colander Jamie had both red and yellow raspberries!

The father-of-five captioned his picture: "Raspberries! One of my favourite fruits of summer. What about you?" and before long, many of his followers had revealed that they'd never seen the berries in the sunshine yellow shade.

Jamie shared the snap on Instagram

"I have never seen yellow raspberries before," wrote one. "Wow... I don’t think I have ever seen yellow raspberries!" added another, with a third commenting: "My favourite too, I love strawberries, but I adore raspberries. I’ve never seen yellow ones though!"

One of Jamie's fans kindly pointed out that the reason not everyone will have seen the fruit in such a bright colour is because the berries only grow in certain regions.

"Yellow raspberries exist, and they're also delicious like pink, they just don't grow in your region," they wrote.

It's not the first time Jamie has caused a stir on Instagram this month.

Over the weekend, the Naked Chef's fans were commenting beneath another of his new photos, albeit for a very different reason.

After the Essex-born cook uploaded a video announcing the launch of a new cheese box, fans were quick to point out how much they thought Jamie looked like one A-lister in particular… Tom Hanks!

"Is that Tom Hanks?" one hilariously wrote, with another adding: "I really thought this was Tom Hanks."

We have to say, the similarities are uncanny…

