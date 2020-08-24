Lucy Mecklenburgh's incredible vegan birthday cake is a feast for the eyes The new mum's 29th birthday included lots of delicious food

Lucy Mecklenburgh celebrated her 29th birthday in style over the weekend after her fiancé Ryan Thomas arranged a surprise meal with her close friends and family, including her stylist Kelvin Barron and Ryan's daughter Scarlett. But did you catch a glimpse of the former TOWIE star's insane birthday cake?

After feasting on pasta and Limoncello, Lucy was presented with a stunning naked cake while being serenaded with an accordion. On her Instagram Stories, Lucy reposted a photo originally shared by Ryan which shows the new mum smiling down at the vegan creation.

"Thank you @elan_cafe for the vegan cake," the caption read. The two-tiered dessert featured delicate white flowers and several silver candles, as well as a message that read: 'Happy Birthday Lucy' in chocolate. Inside, it was made up of a light and fluffy chocolate sponge with vanilla frosting in the middle. We don't know about you, but it looked as though it belonged at a wedding, so perhaps this could provide inspiration for the couple's upcoming nuptials!

The new mum enjoyed a vegan chocolate cake with naked frosting

And that's not the only tasty birthday treat Lucy has enjoyed. On the morning of her birthday on 24 August, Ryan treated her to a delicious breakfast in bed at the five-star hotel Corinthia London, where they stayed on Sunday night.

Ryan treated Lucy to breakfast in bed at Corinthia London

Dressed in bright pink silk pyjamas with son Roman on her lap – who was fixated with her birthday balloons – the 29-year-old was presented with a tray with tea, coffee and what appears to be a cake inside a glass cake stand. Topped with shards of chocolate, gold leaf and fresh strawberries, our mouths are watering just thinking about it the breakfast cake.

"Happy birthday Mummy," Ryan wrote in the sweet Instagram tribute, which showed Lucy breastfeeding their baby boy. The post was met with well-wishes from fans, with one writing: "That cake looks delicious," while another remarked: "Birthdays will never be the same again and mean so much more. Happy first mummy birthday."