Looking for some breakfast inspiration? Then professional Strictly dancer Dianne Buswell has a great recipe for you to try - and it's a cross between healthy and naughty!

During a Q&A session on her Instagram Stories on Saturday, one fan asked the star what her favourite breakfast is. Her reply? "My buckwheat or carrot cake pancakes."

Lucky, for us, Dianne posts her recipes and cooking videos on her YouTube channel, Buswellness, so we can give these delicious-sounding pancakes a go ourselves.

Her recipe includes pancake staples: flour, baking powder, an egg and milk (oat milk in this case). Dianne then adds shredded carrot, cinnamon and chopped walnuts – yum!

Dianne's favourite breakfast

In the cooking tutorial, we see Dianne place all the ingredients in a bowl, mix together and grease a pan with butter, before placing a spoon of the mixture into the pan and cooking the pancake on both sides.

Dianne's decadent breakfast also gets the seal of approval from her boyfriend, Joe Sugg, who tries a pancake in the video. "Yeah, it's nice," he tells her.

Dianne looked stunning in her animal-print dress as she showcased her recipe

The pro dancer recently treated Joe to an amazing birthday cake, which she showed her Instagram fans. The towering gold creation was topped with dark chocolate frosting that held together piles of chocolates, including white and milk Kinder Bueno and hungry Hippos.

"Thank you @flavourtownbakery for making this incredible cake for Joseph," Dianne wrote. Although Joe did not cut into the cake to reveal the flavour inside, the London-based bakery described it as a "fully loaded Bueno cake" so we imagine something very rich.