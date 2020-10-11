Gigi Hadid and her daughter pay tribute to 'aunty Bella' in adorable new post The 25-year-old model welcomed her first child with Zayn Malik in September

Gigi Hadid has been keeping a low profile since giving birth to her first child in September, but made sure to return to social media on Friday to mark her sister Bella Hadid's birthday.

The 25-year-old model shared a series of sweet throwback photos of the pair from over the years.

These included a childhood picture of her cradling a newborn baby Bella, and another snapshot of the new mum and her baby bump posing outside with the birthday girl, who was cradling her own stomach.

Acknowledging her daughter in the photo, Gigi wrote: "We love aunty Bella."

Gigi shares her daughter with boyfriend Zayn Malik and the pair are yet to share a first photo of the newborn.

Gigi Hadid paid tribute to sister Bella Hadid on her birthday with a sweet baby photo

Fans are hoping for the proud parents to share a first picture of their child soon, although they may choose to keep their daughter out of the spotlight, a practice that many other celebrities follow, including Miranda Kerr and Jennifer Garner.

Gigi and Zayn are planning on raising their child for the first few months at the model's family's home in Pennsylvania, where they can enjoy complete privacy.

The model shared a sweet message acknowledging her daughter

However, Gigi also has a beautiful apartment in New York, and will no doubt spend a lot of time there too.

The star recently shared a glimpse inside her baby's colourful nursery, revealing that there is a handmade baby mobile and a beautiful canvas by artist Austyn, who gifted it to Gigi following her baby's arrival.

Gigi and Zayn revealed that they had welcomed their daughter into the world in a heartfelt Instagram post last month, sharing two photos of their newborn's hand.

Gigi recently gave a glimpse inside her daughter's nursery

Proud dad Zayn was first to announce the news alongside a picture of his daughter holding on to his finger, writing: "Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful. To try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task.

"The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we will have together x."

Gigi and Zayn Malik welcomed their first child in September

A few minutes later, Gigi followed suit and shared another lovely picture of her daughter's hand, writing: "Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love."

