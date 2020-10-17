Jamie Oliver delights fans with adorable new family photo of wife Jools and their kids The famous dad shared a snap on Instagram

Jamie Oliver has shared a photo of his family sitting together on the sofa – and it's so sweet.

The father-of-five titled the photo: "My clan," and in it, all five of his children could be seen sitting on the sofa with their mum Jools Oliver - and little River was even wearing an adorable bumblebee outfit!

Jamie shared the photo on Instagram

Also on Saturday, the doting dad shared a hilarious snap of himself decked out in groovy sunglasses, a long wig, a floral shirt, a headband and some beads.

MORE: Jools Oliver shares sentimental post on loss after suffering miscarriage during lockdown

But it was Jamie's fancy red necktie and fluffy white coat that really topped his surprising look off!

"Always fashion-forward," he wrote alongside the hilarious picture.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jamie Oliver reveals incredible garden feature

It's not the first time this week Jamie has left us smiling after posting a sweet photo.

On Tuesday, the celebrity chef once again delighted fans after he shared a lovely throwback photo with his wife Jools alongside a current day family snap on Instagram.

Jamie looks so different!

The first image saw the couple, who recently celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary, as teenage lovebirds whilst the other saw them surrounded by their five children.

RELATED: Jamie Oliver shares hilarious then-and-now photo with wife Jools

Jamie shared the funny post on Instagram

RELATED: Jamie Oliver's new photo sparks incredible fan response

The post was Jamies's take on a recent internet trend, "How it started, how it's going".

Fans rushed to post comments underneath the post, with some claiming Jools hasn't aged a single day. "Jools hasn't aged at all," remarked one follower, while another said: "You guys don't age!"

Meanwhile, a third post read: "This is super cool, mate! Such a gorgeous family. You're a lucky man." One other person added: "Your enthusiasm for cooking, life and each other is inspiring!!"

Jools and Jamie tied the knot on 24 June 2000, after dating for eight years since they were both 17. The couple have since became parents to five children - Poppy, 18, Daisy Boo, 17, Petal Blossom, 11, Buddy, ten, and four-year-old River.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.