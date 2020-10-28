Kim Kardashian’s personalised 40th birthday cake is unreal The Keeping up with the Kardashians star had a fabulous celebration

Kim Kardashian turned 40 last week, and she celebrated with an amazing party for her nearest and dearest on a private island in French Polynesia, as the star revealed on social media on Tuesday.

One of the most impressive aspects of the big celebration was a tiered cake which was personalised to resemble a recent photo of the Keeping up with the Kardashians star.

The white cake had three tiers and was decorated with blue icing and pink flower shapes.

Large candles stuck out of the top, as well as a Barbie doll dressed in a racy white bikini with long flowing hair.

WATCH: Kim Kardashian's daughter Chicago sings happy birthday to famous mum

The doll bore a stunning resemblance to the Skims founder, who shared a picture of herself last week posing with a large model of a cake with exactly the same design.

In the snap, the influencer and entrepreneur wore a silver bikini with translucent silver leggings and transparent heels.

The star captioned the image by announcing a sale at her beauty and fragrance sites.

Kim shared a photo of the incredible cake

Kim has shared many photos and videos from her fabulous birthday event, which she announced in a social media caption which began: "40 and feeling so humbled and blessed.

"There is not a single day that I take for granted, especially during these times when we are all reminded of the things that truly matter.

"For my birthday this year, I couldn’t think of a better way to spend it than with some of the people who have helped shaped me into the woman I am today."

The star previously posed with an identical model of a cake

The mum-of-four went on: "After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time.

"We danced, rode bikes, swam near whales, kayaked, watched a movie on the beach and so much more.

"I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is."

