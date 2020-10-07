Alesha Dixon's indulgent red velvet birthday cake looks too good to eat Happy birthday to this BGT star!

Alesha Dixon was given the most incredible birthday treat from her daughters Azura and Anaya - a magnificent red velvet cake in honour of her 42nd birthday.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, the Britain's Got Talent judge unveiled the stunning creation, which had the words, "Happy birthday Mummy!!! We love you x," emblazoned across it.

Covered in cream cheese frosting and dense, dark crumbs powdered alongside the rim, the red vanilla and chocolate sponge certainly looked too good to eat. Judging by the iconic pink bird printed box, the sweet treat came from London bakery, Hummingbird Bakery.

It seems Alesha has a birthday twin as she also took the time to wish fellow BGT judge Simon Cowell a happy birthday for turning 61 on the same day. Alongside a throwback snap, she said: "Happy Birthday @simoncowell! We got to celebrate together in Malibu last year for the first time! Honoured to share my birthday with the boss man! I love you @simoncowell."

Meanwhile, the birthday celebrations come just days after Alesha and her husband Azuka Ononye marked their eldest Azura's seventh birthday with a virtual Trolls-themed party.

The singer shared photos of the party on Instagram, which saw herself, Azuka and their daughter all dressed in similar black outfits while a giant screen in the corner allowed Azura's friends to get involved in the festival-themed day.

A picture of the amazing birthday cake Alesha was treated to

"In these crazy times we unfortunately couldn’t have Azura’s birthday party with her friends there. However, thanks to @Trolls and @Smythstoys, we were able to host a Trolls Fest Virtual Party, where all of her friends joined her on Zoom to celebrate with lots of Trolls party games," the doting mum wrote.

"Thank you so much to Smyths for hooking up all of her friends with amazing presents, so generous of you! All involved had such a brilliant day!"

