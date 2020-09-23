Congratulations are in order for Tamara Ecclestone, who has secretly given birth to her second child after months of speculation that she was expecting.

According to the 36-year-old's dad Bernie Ecclestone, Tamara and her husband Jay Rutland welcomed another daughter last week, who they have named Serena.

Despite only being a week old, little Serena already has a special connection to her grandfather's son Ace – they were born in the same hospital near Bern in Switzerland.

Ace, who was born in July, is the first child of Bernie, 89, and his wife Fabiana Flosi, 44. He is also Bernie's only son as he has three daughters from previous marriages — Deborah, 65, Tamara and Petra Ecclestone, 31.

Serena's delighted grandfather Bernie confirmed the news of her arrival from his home in Gstaad in the Swiss Alps on Wednesday, telling MailOnline: "I’m absolutely thrilled to be a grandfather again.

Bernie welcomed son Ace in July, which makes the tot Serena's uncle

"Tamara gave birth to a little girl seven days ago in the same hospital that my son Ace was born in. Mother and baby are doing brilliantly. She’s a beautiful little thing.

"She has named her Serena and both of them have been already out on the town together around Gstaad."

Bernie admitted that with Serena and her uncle Ace only being born months apart, they will no doubt be the best of friends.

Tamara and Jay already share daughter Fifi

He added: "Serena and Ace are very close in age and so will be able to play together when they’re a little older. I’m delighted that Serena is with us at last. I’m getting quite the collection of grandkids!"

Bernie is a grandfather-of-five and has one great-grandchild.

Tamara revealed her plans for another baby to HELLO!

Last year, Tamara revealed in an exclusive interview with HELLO! that she and Jay were finally ready to have another child, and that their daughter Sophia – known as Fifi – was desperate for a little sister.

"She's been talking about how much she wants a sibling, and for the first time I'm open to the idea," Tamara told HELLO! "She really wants a sister, but certainly not a brother. She's very girlie and thinks boys are smelly.

"Having another baby is obviously scary because it would mean a big change, but I'm definitely up for it."

