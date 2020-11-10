Kelly Brook divides fans with festive new photo The star shared a photo on Instagram

Christmas has come early for Kelly Brook, who revealed on Monday that she'd already put up her tree.

Taking to Instagram, the star shared a fabulous photo of herself holding up a mince pie to the camera, and in the background of her snap, a beautifully decorated tree was visible.

Featuring twinkly fairy lights, festive white streams and giant red bows, we have to admit that Kelly's picture left us contemplating an early purchase.

The Heart Radio star captioned her post: "Boris made me do it," and while many of her followers loved that she'd gotten into the Christmas spirit early, others weren't so sure.

Kelly showed off her tree on Instagram

"Lovely!" gushed one social media user.

"Yes girl!" added another, with a third sweetly saying: "Beautiful."

Others were a little sceptical. "No Kelly. Just no," one of Kelly's followers commented.

"No way is the tree up already?" asked another, with a third declaring: "Wayyy too early."

It's not the first time this week that the model has given us a glimpse into her beautiful home.

Kelly has some beautiful artwork in her kitchen

On Friday, she showed off some eye-popping artwork that she hung in her kitchen whilst filming herself rustling up a tasty dinner.

As she cooked up a storm, Kelly told the camera: "So I've just made the Vibrant Chicken from the Food not Fomo Slim Fast book, and this is going to be our dinner tonight."

Hanging next to Kelly's fridge, a beautiful carving that wouldn't look out of place at the Vatican could be seen.

The artwork appeared to show a religious figure, and the large, decadent piece is really something.

Kelly lives in a £3million home in London with her boyfriend Jeremy Parisi, and the pair also share a stunning countryside home in Kent.

