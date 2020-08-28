Kelly Brook shows off extravagant dinner

Kelly Brook dined like the queen that she is on Thursday!

Taking to Instagram to share a video of her dinner spread, we could barely believe our eyes when we saw all the different dishes that were on the menu.

Laid out on the star's kitchen island were huge plates of vegetables, couscous, falafel, salmon and even an entire cake!

Alongside the clip, Kelly wrote: "@girlscancook has been keeping us healthy over the past three weeks with lots of delicious home-cooked meals, from lamb koftas to katsu chicken to kedgeree. It's been a dream and kept my energy levels up for those early mornings."

Look at that spread!

Girls Can Cook is a catering company run by chef Charlotte Gillespie-Williams, and judging by the talented cook's colourful Instagram, Kelly must have had an incredibly scrumptious few weeks!

It's no wonder that the model has been treating herself to such luxurious dinners lately.

Kelly is a known foodie, telling HELLO! in March: "I’m not one of those girls who pushes a salad around her plate."

Kelly even had a whole cake!

The former film star is also an advocate for Slim Fast, telling her followers last month that she had started getting back into the brand's famous milkshakes as lockdown was eased.

She said: "Feeling good about the fact that I’m getting back on track with @slimfastuk. I’m taking it slow and not putting any pressure on myself. These shakes are so handy to have in the fridge ready to grab for breakfast or lunch."

In the same HELLO! interview, Kelly revealed that she has a curvier figure than she once did.

Kelly attributes this to the relaxed rustic lifestyle she embraced following her move with boyfriend Jeremy Parisi in 2008 to her 15th-century farmhouse in Kent.

"But I crept up to a size 16. When my jeans started to feel tight I thought they’d shrunk in the wash. I definitely didn’t feel my healthiest or most beautiful, and I wanted to feel good again," the star said.

Of Jeremy she adds: "He loves me whatever my size. He didn’t even notice I’d gained weight. He doesn’t care about things like that. He just likes that I sit down and enjoy eating with him."

