Gordon Ramsay sends fans wild with 'crazy' food photo The famous chef took to Instagram

Gordon Ramsay almost broke the internet on Monday when he shared a photo of the incredible burgers that will be dished up at his eatery Gordon Ramsay Street Burger.

MORE: Gordon Ramsay shares photo of son Oscar rocking new hairstyle

Posting seven photos of the mouth-watering varieties of burger that will be on offer from Thursday, Gordon wrote: "Here’s the first look at the delicious burgers we’ll be serving up at @gordonramsaystreetburger from Thursday."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gordon Ramsay's breath-taking Cornwall home view

The famous dad's fans could barely contain their excitement, with many rushing to the comment section to gush about the mouth-watering pictures.

RELATED: Gary Lineker's sons surprise him with hilariously appropriate 60th birthday cake

How good do these burgers look?

RELATED: Jamie Oliver's Thanksgiving recipe has a very British twist

One social media user even called Gordon's burgers 'crazy', writing: "My god that is crazy."

"Holy smokes," wrote another, with a third saying: "Oh my lord, this looks awesome."

Many more left similar comments expressing their delight.

Last month, Gordon confirmed that his restaurants would be reopening following the lifting of lockdown measures.

Gordon outside his burger restaurant

The famous dad revealed on social media that the Savoy Grill will be reopening this week, adding that his team are taking Christmas bookings already.

Writing on Instagram, the celebrity chef said: "We CANNOT wait to welcome you back to @gordonramsayrestaurants in December… visit my stories to book!! Gx."

However, on his website, Gordon reassured customers that the restaurant will be taking every precaution to remain a safe place amid the ongoing pandemic.

The message read: "Your wellbeing is important to us, please note we have introduced new measures into our restaurants, including social distancing, enhanced cleaning and hand sanitiser stations."

Fans were quick to share their delight, with one writing: "I cannot wait." Another remarked: "Just brilliant." A third person said: "Fantastic food and just a fantastic experience. Highly recommend it anyone."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.