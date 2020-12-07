Helen George creates the most magical gingerbread house with daughter Wren The Call the Midwife star is a culinary goddess!

Helen George and her daughter Wren spent the day in the kitchen on Sunday, whipping up the most incredible gingerbread house!

Taking to her Instagram page, the Call the Midwife star proudly showed off the delicious-looking creation, which was made as part of the ICP Support (Intrahepatic Cholestasis of Pregnancy) baking competition.

"Wren and I attempted a gingerbread house," she wrote in the caption. "You'd be pretty gutted if you were Hansel and Gretel and happened upon our sad offering... BUT I'm looking forward to judging the shortlist of the latest @icpsupport baking competition."

Fans rushed to praise the mother-and-daughter duo's efforts, with one writing: "It's adorable. Well done, Wren! Star Baker!" Another remarked: "Beautiful! She's growing up so fast! Merry Christmas!" A third post read: "Well done Wren and mummy on your gingerbread house."

The tasty treat comes shortly after Helen and her boyfriend Jack Ashton moved into their new house. Sharing a series of photos with their removal van last month, the actress announced: "Exhausted after our house move. We literally couldn’t have done it without @davisandmac, the nicest guys!"

Helen and Wren made this wonderful gingerbread house

Helen, 36, also gave fans a sneak peek of little Wren's incredible dolls' house. She added: "They even set up Wren's Dolls House. Thank you Ed, Dan and the boys. We are forever indebted!!!"

It seems the young family had a smooth transition into the property, and will no doubt be looking forward to spending their first Christmas at their new home, amid the ongoing pandemic.

