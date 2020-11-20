Call the Midwife star Helen George's birthday cake for boyfriend Jack Ashton is a work of art

Helen George had a huge reason to celebrate this week as she marked her boyfriend Jack Ashton's birthday on Thursday. And she certainly did not disappoint with her choice of birthday cake!

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Call the Midwife star shared a gorgeous photo of her partner and their three-year-old daughter Wren with the decadent cake. "Happiest of birthdays my love," she simply wrote.

MORE: Helen George stuns fans with rare photo of her mini-me daughter Wren

Loading the player...

WATCH: Helen George shares sweetest video of daughter Wren

The gorgeous treat was filled with several layers of sponge and buttercream icing as well as dollops of fruit jam, and the cake was also topped with pretty flower petals. Yum!

READ: Helen George clarifies Call the Midwife character's romantic storyline

SEE: Helen George blows fans away with glamorous sixties transformation

It seems the celebrations were somewhat muted this year due to England's second lockdown. However, that didn't spoil the fun for the young family as Jack later posted a video of him swinging his little in the air to Simply Red's iconic tune Stars.

Fans rushed to post lovely comments underneath, with one writing: "Omg. I literally smiled from start to finish." Another remarked: "Oh my goodness!! SO sweet!" A third post read: "Aww!! Love that laugh! Plus her little posing..."

The birthday cake Helen George treated boyfriend Jack Ashton

Helen and Jack began dating in 2016 after filming the Call the Midwife Christmas special in South Africa. They welcomed their first child together in September 2017, and their relationship has gone from strength to strength.

MORE: Inside Helen George's daughter Wren's magical 3rd birthday celebrations

SEE: Meet the Call the Midwife cast and their real-life children

However, they are in no rush to expand their family any time soon. In November 2019, Helen was asked about the possibility and she told Event Magazine: "We are happy as we are. We are both freelance actors and we have to juggle everything, so at the moment we've no plans to have another baby. Not yet anyway. And we're not married – things are good as they are."

Make sure you never miss a story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.