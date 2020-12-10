Rylan Clark-Neal on his relatable Christmas plans and foodie loves - exclusive The Strictly: It Takes Two star shared his signature dish

TV presenter Rylan Clark-Neal was such a giggle when HELLO! caught up with the star recently.

The Strictly: It Takes Two host told us all about his Christmas plans, revealing his guilty food pleasure is Terry's Chocolate Orange - and he eats, "the whole thing!!"

He also shared his hilarious story about why McDonald's personally message him (more on this below) and how he could get really competitive with his Christmas house lights.

MORE: Why Tana Ramsay is keeping Gordon out of the kitchen on Christmas Day

Loading the player...

WATCH: Mariah Carey's Christmas trailer!

Rylan has come a long way from his first audition on X Factor back in 2012. He now co-hosts Strictly: It Takes Two with Zoe Ball and presents the revamped food show Ready, Steady, Cook along with cult programme Supermarket Sweep. We also love watching Rylan and his mum on Celebrity Gogglebox!

Rylan chatted to us in collaboration with Play-Doh, who are marking their 65th anniversary with a tongue-in-cheek documentary where we see the star watch kids create the brand's 2021 Colour of the Year, 'Nemesis Grey' (that shade you get when you squish all colours together!).

MORE: James Martin's genius gravy hack will revolutionise your Christmas dinner

Rylan got creative for a Play-Doh campaign

Read our interview below...

Hi Rylan! How has your lockdown been?

"I've been very, very lucky - one of the fortunate few that throughout lockdown I've been able to work from home with radio stuff and do remote working. I've spent the last two weeks putting Christmas lights up!"

Are you competitive with your Christmas lights?

"Well, no one can see mine and I can't see anyone else's so I'm not in competition with anyone. But I think if I was, I think I'd be, 'Oh look, Julie and Sandra, they've got a bigger tree!'"

Rylan looking the part on Strictly: It Takes Two

What are your Christmas plans this year?

"How can we plan this when you've got 12 households in your family? To be honest, I'm not thinking about it. I'm just going to deal with the present side, all the kids, and get all the presents to keep everyone sweet.

"A normal Christmas is everyone at our house – Boxing Day is probably the big one in our family. It's not often everyone is in the same room together but we'll try and make it work as much as we can."

Do you love to cook?

"I do love cooking - it’s just having the time to cook. Doing Ready, Steady, Cook is really nice because I get to get involved with the cooking. I do enjoy it."

MORE: 41 best meal delivery services in the UK: Mindful Chef, Gousto & more

What's your signature dish?

"My signature dish would probably be green pesto tagliatelle with chargrilled chicken breasts and garlic wilted spinach. It's really healthy as well."

Would you say you eat quite healthily?

"No absolutely not! I'm the official sponsor of Borehamwood McDonald's! When Strictly: It Takes Two moved to Elstree this year I actually got a tweet from someone who works in McDonald's Borehamwood saying, "We're so thrilled you're back". Genuinely."

What's your guilty food pleasure?

"Always this time of year it's a Chocolate Orange. The whole thing!! Never January, February – it's always November, December. I fall into that Christmas trap of the chocolate orange."

Iconic kids’ brand Play-Doh partners with Rylan Clark-Neal and a panel of pre-school ‘colour mixing experts’ to identify “Nemesis Grey” as its Colour of The Year. Grown-ups ready to embrace Nemesis Grey and get messy with Play-Doh pots hiding in their cupboards can tune into Play-Doh Presents: Festive mix-along with Rylan Clark-Neal on Sunday 13th December at 10am on the Play-Doh Facebook page.