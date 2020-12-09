Why Tana Ramsay is keeping Gordon out of the kitchen on Christmas Day Gordon Ramsay's wife is looking forward to a family Christmas

We all know what it's like… Christmas Day finally arrives and it's absolute chaos in the kitchen as various family members try to pitch in to cook THE LUNCH. For some reason cooking more roast dinner components than usual gets tempers flaring.

One person who can relate to this is Tana Ramsay, wife of chef, Gordon Ramsay, who is known for his loveable yet fiery personality in the kitchen.

We recently chatted to Tana about their family's Christmas plans and she told us that she hopes their 19-year-old daughter Tilly – who is a budding chef – will take the reins on December 25th.

"Interestingly, actually the calmest, most easy-going and organised in the kitchen is Tilly, so I'm hoping she'll do Christmas lunch!" Tana told us. We hope Gordon doesn't mind!

Tana said that for the Ramsays, Christmas is about having their five children all home.

The Ramsay family enjoying breakfast together

Speaking of their plans for this year, she revealed: "As long as we can have the kids home. It is harder with grandparents, especially when you've got little ones - everyone wants to come over, which is our usual thing. The grandparents come and we have a bit of a free house.

"Just as many people as can come, would be lovely – obviously obeying what we have to obey. In my mind, if the kids are home, that's my perfect day."

Tana spoke to HELLO! in support of Pampers and Bliss' campaign to help premature babies and their families during the Covid-19 crisis. Pampers is raising funds for vCreate - an NHS trusted secure video messaging service on tablets and dongles, which is used to minimise separation anxiety in parents of babies in neonatal wards. To donate or help, see information below.

For every pack of Pampers nappies and nappy pants purchased in ASDA between 9th December 2020 and 5th January 2021, or on ASDA.com from now until 5th January 2021, Pampers will make a donation to Bliss. In addition, for every share on social media using #PampersforPreemies between 17th November 2020 and 31st December 2020, Pampers will fund the donation of a tablet or Wi-Fi dongle to neonatal units through vCreate.