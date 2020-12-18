Reese Witherspoon's gingerbread house has to be seen to be believed The Christmas festivities have officially begun!

Reese Witherspoon has upped her gingerbread house game massively this year! Taking to her Instagram page on Thursday, the Hollywood star unveiled her jaw-dropping creation of the festive treat – and it looks truly magical.

Telling her fans that it's a sweet family tradition in her household, the 44-year-old shared: "One of my favourite things about this time of year is decorating gingerbread houses with my kids, well... ok... we mostly just eat the candy. What are some of your favourite family traditions??"

MORE: Reese Witherspoon and daughter Ava look like twins in new photo

Loading the player...

WATCH: Reese Witherspoon's very sentimental Christmas tree

Her gingerbread house boasted several intricate details including, drippings of icicles and snow as well as a red-and-white iced roof.

MORE: 20 best chocolate hampers to gift for Christmas

GET INSPIRED: 13 stylish last minute Christmas gifts for your mum

Reese's followers were quick to applaud her efforts, with one writing: "That gingerbread house is goals." Another remarked: "Wow! Ours always looks like the aftermath of a mudslide." A third post read: "Omg Reese that house is next level! I like stealing the M&M's from the roof of my kids houses as one of my favourite traditions."

The actress, who lives in a beautiful Los Angeles mansion with her family, is no stranger to showing off her culinary skills. For Thanksgiving, Reese baked an incredible batch of cookies for her delicious feast.

The actress looked chuffed with her gingerbread house

"Happy Thanksgiving from our family to yours," she wrote at the time. "Feeling very grateful for all the frontline workers, medical workers and people who are caring for others today. And I’m deeply grateful for ALL of you! Sending my LOVE."

MORE: Reese Witherspoon’s sentimental Christmas tree is too cute

She recently opened the doors to her stunning home in September when she featured on an episode of the new Netflix show The Home Edit, giving fans a sneak peek inside her plush property – and her kitchen is goals!

The Hollywood star's cooking space was pristine, with a shiny worktop and Wolf built-in oven, while a bronze tea kettle on the Williams Sonoma stove was hard to miss. Other features included a ceramic salt pot and a vintage-style chest of drawers.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.