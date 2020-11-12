David Tennant's wife Georgia creates the most incredible homemade apple pie

Georgia Tennant has once again wowed her fans by whipping up a delicious sweet treat amid England's second lockdown. Taking to her Instagram page on Wednesday, the Doctor Who actress shared a photo of her incredible apple pie.

"My pie-napple is not [explicit]. #glutenfreebaking #notburnt #idontevenknowwhoiamanymore," she proudly wrote in the caption.

The homemade, gluten-free dessert had the perfect golden crust thanks to its pastry and a generous filling of sweet, fluffy apples. Georgia also carved out tiny pineapples on the top, no doubt something she added for an extra fruity twist.

Her followers were in awe, with one writing: "Who are you and what have you done to the Georgia who burns her food? No really, well done!" Another remarked: "It's freaking HARD to make a gluten free crust. You deserve all the kudos and virtual high five."

Back in June, for Father's Day, the mum-of-five got creative in the kitchen - and her baking skills totally impressed fans with her apple pie, which was complete with a lattice crust and the word 'dad' spelt out in pastry.

She also baked David a delicious Hulk-themed chocolate birthday cake and attempted a gluten-free churro recipe. "Feeling suffocated by everyone's attempt at baking on here, I thought I'd give some gluten-free churros a go," she wrote.

Georgia made this delicious-looking pie

"So Instagram, I'll see your endless, perfect sourdough loaves and raise you some sugar-coated, deep-fried turds. #glutenfreebaking."

However, it hasn't always gone smoothly for Georgia. She previously delighted fans by sharing her relatable cooking incident after burning the family dinner. The 35-year-old clearly saw the funny side and used her quick wit to caption the post: "Dinner's ready, darling" before tagging her son, Ty's Instagram and using the hashtag "stayinandburnsh**."

