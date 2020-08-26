Lady Gaga sparks reaction with her controversial Bolognese recipe The Born This Way singer's recipe features a special twist

Lady Gaga caused a stir when she shared her secret spaghetti Bolognese recipe on Instagram. The 34-year-old singer posed for a glamorous kitchen photoshoot as she paid homage to her Italian heritage with a night of cooking delicious pasta.

The superstar gave fans an insight into her culinary genius when she revealed the secret ingredient in her meat sauce – rosé wine!

Lady Gaga added a secret ingredient to her Bolognese

She explained: "I put rosé in my Bolognese. Making dinner with love and some spicy Italian gravy. Love to everyone!! mangia !!!!!! Xxxxxxoooooxooo I love connecting with my culture with someone I love."

Bolognese is typically made with red wine, but the humble rosé should not be overlooked! The versatile drink can be used in slow-cooked sauces and casseroles, making it the perfect substitute.

The singer served her pasta with a side of Brussel sprouts

Her fans were all desperate to know Gaga's tricks of the trade, with one writing, "Italian food is the best" and another sharing, "Drop secret recipe pls". A third suggested the singer should start a cooking vlog. We would definitely watch that!

Others weren't so sure about her dinner, however, especially the side dish. Gaga was rustling up Brussel sprouts to serve with her pasta! She added red chilli flakes to the vegetables to give them an extra kick.

One commented: "That looks disgusting", while another wrote, "Brussel sprouts", with a grimacing emoji. It looked great to us - we're definitely hankering after an invite to Gaga's kitchen.

Lady Gaga is lying low at home ahead of the MTV Video Music Awards

Gaga's cooking came in handy since she is going to need plenty of energy for her performance at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night.

Proving she takes her preparation very seriously, the Rain On Me hit-maker shared a glimpse at her pre-show ritual, revealing she was having an ice bath.

