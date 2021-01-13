Gigi Hadid shows adorable portrait of Zayn Malik and baby daughter on his birthday The couple welcomed their first child in September

Gigi Hadid went all out to mark her boyfriend Zayn Malik's 28th birthday and shared not only a rare picture of the couple together, but the most adorable cartoon drawing of the birthday boy with their baby daughter.

Accompanying the adorable pictures, Gigi told her fans: "Team No Sleep! Happiest birthday to our Zaddy baba. So special. Love you long time, thank you for making me a mamma to the best girl ever. Wish you the best every single day."

Fans of the pair were delighted with the post, with many commenting on how adorable the cartoon was.

"The photo with the baby!" one wrote, followed by several crying face emojis, whilst a second added: "OMG that's so sweet."

Others, however, were delighted to see that Gigi was calling Zayn "Baba".

Gigi shared an adorable cartoon of Zaynand their daughter

"I'm crying," one said, whilst another explained that "Baba is the middle eastern word for Dad."

"It's really common in countries like Pakistan and India," one added, and a fourth wrote: "In Bangladesh we say Baba too."

Gigi not only treated her partner to the most adorable Instagram post, but she threw him a birthday party to remember, with cake, balloons and lots of arcade machines to play the night away.

In pictures shared on her stories, the pair could be seen playing several of the machines, which had Pac-Man, The Simpsons and Mario and Mortal Kombat games on them.

Zayn's face featured in the decorations put together by Gigi

The 25-year-old model also showed off some of the treats on display as well as the table decorations, which included gold stars and confetti with Zayn's face on it.

The party was low-key, with just several friends in attendance, including Zayn's hair stylist Ali Hernandez and Gigi's best friend Leah McCarthy, who were spotted wearing birthday hats featuring Zayn's adorable face.