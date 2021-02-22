Gemma Atkinson's healthy breakfast recipe is just like Meghan Markle's The Strictly star shared her recipe on Instagram

Love Meghan Markle's healthy acai bowl recipe? If the answer is yes and you're after more breakfast inspiration, then look no further than Gemma Atkinson's version which we bet the royal would love.

The former Strictly star shared a photo of what she described as her "fave smoothie bowl" on Instagram next to a list of ingredients.

Gemma wrote: "@boxedoffltd vegan protein, frozen broccoli, frozen blueberries, coconut milk, ½ avocado." The dish, served in a bamboo bowl, appeared to be a mix between an acai bowl and a green juice – which sounds like it would perfectly suit the Duchess of Sussex's diet!

Meghan's go-to recipe, meanwhile, includes lots of berries, one frozen acai packet and half a banana and 1/3 cup of almond milk, which she blends before topping with coconut flakes, berries, sliced banana, a drizzle of manuka honey and bee pollen.

Gemma shared her tasty breakfast recipe with Instagram followers

The Duchess previously revealed her healthy eating habits are likely influenced by the fact she grew up in California. "We are so spoiled with our produce there, and my love of simple ingredients prepped well is completely linked to that. And the diet tends to be healthier as well – acai bowls, green juices, chopped salads, perfect sushi, grilled fish tacos….those are all things that make me think of home," she told EyeSwoon.

The Duchess of Sussex loves smoothie bowls and green juices

Gemma and her fiance Gorka Marquez also fuel their bodies with very healthy foods – and they have even passed their eating habits down to baby Mia!

After her morning workout session, Gemma told HELLO! she restores her energy with a nutritious, vegetable-packed smoothie. She said: "Then I'll train and I'll probably have a smoothie mid-morning with whey protein, coconut milk, almonds, frozen spinach, frozen broccoli and frozen cauliflower."

Gemma and Gorka's daughter Mia also enjoys green juice

Mia has also been pictured happily drinking the green liquid from her sippy cup. Gemma wrote at the time: "Thankfully she seems to love what we eat. For breakfast, she loves porridge and a frozen cucumber, apple, spinach and banana smoothie."

