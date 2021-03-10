We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

These egg-cellent Easter hampers are sure to spark joy! John Lewis, Fortnum & Mason, Cadbury and more have created the ultimate Easter treats for your loved ones. If you can't be there in person, why not send a chocolatey hamper straight to their doorsteps?

We've rounded up the best Easter hampers, baskets and gift boxes out there, and they're filled with everything from Easter eggs to pick & mix sweets, hot cross buns to traditional simnel biscuits and bottles of bubbly – enjoy!

The Easter Hamper, £100, Fortnum & Mason

This luxurious Easter hamper has been specially curated and it's full of springtime favourites. From floral teas to simnel biscuits and hand-decorated chocolates, you'll have all the essentials for an Easter-themed afternoon tea.

Mini Easter Egg Letterbox Gift, £15, Marks & Spencer

Send scrumptious treats straight to their doorstep! Marks & Spencer's letterbox of goodies contains everything from Easter lollies to bubbly bunnies, caramel eggs, chicky choccy speckled eggs and more.

Easter Basket, £50, John Lewis

This wire basket includes biscuits, fudge and plenty of chocolate. Plus, you can use it for Easter egg hunts or for storing real eggs on your kitchen worktop.

The Extraordinary Easter Hamper, £125, Fortnum & Mason

Easter might look a little different this year but that doesn't mean it can't be extraordinary. Fortnum & Mason has created the ultimate family Easter hamper which boasts a bottle of Blanc de Blancs Grand Cru Champagne as well as praline scotch eggs, toast-ready tipples and shortbread biscuits.

Easter Family Hamper, £50, Marks & Spencer

Presented in a handwoven wicker basket, M&S' family Easter hamper is full of classic recipes. Start the day with a plate of bunny crumpets or hot cross buns for breakfast before tucking into a traditional simnel cake, Easter biscuits and chocolates.

Percy Pig Gift Bag, £30, Marks & Spencer

Percy Pig fans will love this Easter Hamper! Expect Percy Pig Easter bunny sweets, a Percy Pig Easter egg and a white chocolate Giant Percy.

Mixed Egg Selection Box, £10, Cadbury

Can't decide which kind of Easter egg you want? Cadbury's has you covered. The mixed selection box combines Cadbury Creme Eggs, Caramel Eggs and Oreo eggs in one.

Pick & Mix Gift Box, £7.50, Etsy

Priced at an affordable £7.50, we're loving this pick & mix Easter hamper.

The Easter Vegan Chocolate Feast Hamper, £40, Planet Organic

Shopping for the perfect vegan Easter hamper? Planet Organic's Easter feast is a real show-stopper. Inside they'll find a handpainted Easter egg, Conscious Chocolate covered Brazil nuts, Pico Chocolate, Ombar Coco Mylk Buttons, Vego Mini Bar, Rhythm108 Easter Mini Creme Truffle Eggs, Planet Organic's peanut butter cup and other treats.

Hoppy Easter Egg Hunt Box, £12.50, Cadbury

Cadbury's Hoppy Easter hunt box can be used to collect the treats and eggs once the hunt has been layed on Easter Sunday. Plus, you can write their name and a special message on the gift tag.

Easter Family Favourites Collection, £50, Hotel Chocolat

Celebrate with an Easter hamper from Hotel Chocolat. For £50 you can tuck into egg on toast chocolate lollies, milk chocolate drops, a chocolate spread sandwich and more.

The Easter Gift Hamper, £65, Cartwright & Butler

Cartwright and Butler's Easter hamper ticks all the boxes. As well as flavoured shortbread and Chocolate Wafer Crispies, the brand has added new limited edition Easter products, including Simnel Loaf Cake and luxury Belgian Chocolate Eggs.

