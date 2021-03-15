Ruth Langsford reveals easy bolognese recipe – with two secret ingredients The This Morning star loves to cook

Ruth Langsford has been busy in the kitchen again, and her latest homemade dinner looks delicious!

RELATED: Ruth Langsford's daily diet: what the TV star eats for breakfast, lunch and dinner

On Saturday, the This Morning star shared her easy spaghetti bolognese recipe with followers and unveiled her two secret ingredients – pesto and coffee.

As she walked fans through a step-by-step cooking tutorial, Ruth wrote: "My first secret ingredient...tablespoon of red pesto!" The video showed her adding the pesto to her frying pan, which contained her meat and vegetable dish.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ruth Langsford shares a glimpse inside diet - and it's so organised

Pouring a brown liquid into the simmering pan, she continued: "2 x Oxo cubes (3 if you like it really meaty!) and my second secret ingredient...a teaspoon of coffee granules!"

They may not be conventional ingredients in a bolognese, but we certainly need to give it a try.

SHOP: 21 best Easter eggs 2021: From Cadbury to Galaxy, Thorntons and Marks & Spencer

MORE: Ruth Langsford's kitchen cleaning hack is genius

Looking for more creative recipes courtesy of Ruth? The Loose Women star has also previously revealed she makes a boozy chilli con Carne by adding beer.

The This Morning star added red pesto and coffee granules to her bolognese

In a clip on her Instagram Stories, she poured a can of Amstel into the chilli, which bubbled away on the cooker. Ruth captioned the clip: "How spooky @sam_balshaw… you're cooking my spag bol with coffee and I'm cooking your Chilli con Carne with lager!! AGAIN!"

Eamonn Holmes' wife opened up about her love of cooking during an interview with HELLO! in 2018. While talking about her ideal day off work, she said: "I am very much a home bird and I don't get to spend as much time at home as I would like to because of work (which I love) so when I have some time off it's really spending time with family and being at home."

She added: "I love cooking, it's my hobby and I find it very relaxing. There will be times when I am making roast dinner and we have family coming around, while Jack and Eamonn are watching the football. So spending time with family and friends really, that time is very precious to me."

MORE: 11 most delicious dairy-free and vegan Easter eggs for 2021