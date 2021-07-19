Ruth Langsford's unusual weekend treat for mum Joan is so sweet The Loose Women panellist enjoyed a Sunday at home

Ruth Langsford enjoyed another sunny weekend in the company of her mum Joan, who is normally based in a care home.

The TV presenter, who has recently taken over from Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield presenting This Morning with her husband Eamonn Holmes, took to Instagram on Sunday to share a clip of her preparing her mum's "favourite" lunch.

Revealing a rather unusual sandwich filling, Ruth filmed herself topping slices of bread with lashings of butter, prawns in a Marie Rose sauce and heaps of crab meat. "Crab & prawn sandwiches for lunch… Mum's favourite!" penned the star.

The 61-year-old presenter then shared an adorable video of her mum tucking into her favourite lunch whilst she cuddled Maggie, Ruth and Eamonn's rescue dog.

The Loose Women star shares a close bond with her mum Joan

Ruth shares an incredibly close bond with her mum, and often takes to social media to share their Sunday's together. Rushing to the comments to share their love for the star's heartwarming video of her mum, fans were quick to comment on their sweet relationship.

"Special moments with the ones we love x", wrote one fan, whilst another agreed: "How lovely to see how much your mum and Maggie love each other."

"Always so lovely to see your Mum and Maggie," commented a third fan, who was clearly touched by the adorable video of Joan enjoying some very excited kisses from her four-legged friend.

The star treated her mum to her favourite sandwiches

Ruth's adorable moments with her mum often strike a chord with many of her Instagram followers, especially after the family's heartbreaking experience during months of lockdown restrictions.

After being forced to spend months apart, the TV presenter previously revealed that she kept Joan's Christmas stocking and presents out, waiting to be opened at Ruth's family home.

"This is where it's been since Christmas…" Ruth captioned a video, showing the gifts neatly piled on a sofa. "And this is where it will stay until Mum can stay again." Eamonn's wife added a tearful emoji to her post.

